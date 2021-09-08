An Owatonna man has been sentenced to one year in the Steele County Detention Center for preventing a woman from calling police, according to court documents.
Raymond Keith Scott, 42, was sentenced Aug. 30 by Judge Karen Duncan after he pleaded guilty in July to interfering with a 911 call, a gross misdemeanor. Per the plea agreement, the original charge of felony domestic assault was amended to the lesser charge. He will spend one year in the county jail with credit for 99 days already served.
According to the criminal complaint, Scott threatened to hurt the victim if she called 911 following a verbal argument on May 14.
Scott has a sordid criminal history, with felony convictions in multiple counties dating back to 2009 for aggravated robbery, burglary, violating an order for protection and possessing burglary or theft tools.
As a part of his plea agreement, Scott also agreed to plead guilty in a McLeod County case for an incident that occurred in April 2019. In that case, Scott pleaded guilty and was convicted of felony threats of violence and was sentenced to 33 months at a state prison, 11 of which could be served on supervised release.
The plea agreement also dismissed another McLeod County case from 2020 that charged Scott with allegedly violating an order of protection, a felony.
Scott is currently incarcerated at the state prison in St. Cloud. His sentencings are to be concurrent.