An Owatonna man has been charged after allegedly breaking in to his ex’s home after calling the victim more the 100 times.
Tyler Lee Lockman, 32, was charged on March 22 in Steele County court with two felony counts of first-degree burglary and two gross misdemeanor counts of stalking.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 18 the Owatonna Police Department responded to a call of a burglary in progress. The caller told dispatch that an ex-boyfriend had broken into their home and was now running through the back alley.
The victim told officers Lockman had gained access to their home through the bedroom window on the first floor. Officers reported the victim’s cell phone showing 122 phone calls from Lockman that day and multiple text messages in which Lockman said he was coming to the victim's home. According to the victim’s statement, Lockman came through the window and said he wanted his weed wacker. Lockman took the key to the detached garage from the kitchen and retrieved the weed wacker while the victim called the police, the report reads. The weed wacker was found lying in the driveway a few feet from the garage.
The victim told officers they have only known Lockman about a year and does not consider him to be their boyfriend, but that Lockman believes they are in a relationship.
Lockman is currently in custody at the Steele County Detention Center and bail without conditions has been set to $50,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.
In other reports:
An inmate at the Steele County Detention Center was charged last week with fourth-degree assault of a corrections employee, a felony. Mercedez Christiana Rocha, 21, of Owatonna allegedly hit a transport officer in the face and bit a radiologist tech in the left elbow during a medical evaluation Feb. 26 at the Owatonna Hospital. The tech had red marks from the bite and the transport officer had a scrape and swelling on their face from being hit, according to the report.
Rocha was first booked into the detention center Feb. 20 on a Rice County warrant. Charges listed for Rocha on the detention center website include drug possession, theft, burglary, assault, domestic assault and introducing contraband into a jail.
Her first court appearance for the Steele County assault is scheduled for May 4.