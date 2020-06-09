Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... .THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL WILL LIFT UP FROM THE SOUTH AND TRACK THROUGH THE AREA THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TONIGHT, BRINGING PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN. AVERAGE RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED BEFORE PRECIPITATION TAPERS OFF ON WEDNESDAY. SOME LOCALIZED AREAS EAST OF INTERSTATE 35 MAY SEE 5 INCHES OR MORE OF RAIN, ESPECIALLY WHERE ANY THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOP. FLASH FLOODING COULD DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MINNESOTA, FREEBORN, GOODHUE, AND STEELE. IN WISCONSIN, BARRON, CHIPPEWA, DUNN, EAU CLAIRE, PEPIN, PIERCE, AND RUSK. * FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * HEAVY RAIN WITH LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 4 INCHES OR MORE POSSIBLE. * THIS COULD LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SMALL CREEKS AND STREAM MAY RISE QUICKLY, AND FLOODING MAY ALSO OCCUR IN URBAN AREAS. &&