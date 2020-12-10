Riverland Community College plans to spend the next five years fostering partnerships with businesses and K-12 schools, increasing diversity among its employees and increasing its marketing to increase its enrollment.
The college, which has campuses in Owatonna, Albert Lea and Austin, recently released its five-year Strategic Vision. The plan was developed by a group of stakeholders, including employees, students and community members, using the previous 2015 strategic vision as a guide. The team, known as the Strategic Leadership Team, began the project in September of 2019, with a focus on students, growth in enrollment, attaining goals and eliminating equity gaps. The plan has four pillars: People, Programs, Outreach and Resources.
After several months of meeting, planning, listening sessions and writing drafts, the 2020-2025 Strategic Vision was printed at the end of September.
“We have seen enrollment and program growth and strived for better engagement. We are closing equity gaps, improving the quality of education for students, and are removing barriers that may stop their progress,” wrote Adenuga Atewologun, Riverland Community College's president.
While working with the previous pillars of people, finance, program and market, it became clear that a shift needed to happen to better reflect Riverland, thus the revision to the pillars, according to the plan. The new plan allows for more collaboration and alignment across departments. According to the plan, the following are among the critical strategic themes determined by the Strategic Leadership Team:
- Acquiring and retaining high impact talent to lead us to a bold future;
- Strengthening existing and creating new relationships with partners;
- Achieving high academic outcomes for all students and eliminating disparities;
- Using technology and data as tools to improve performance and productivity.
Under the "program" pillar, Riverland hopes to ensure all students are successful by creating and maintaining high quality programs, student services and ensuring quality teaching and faculty. Additionally, fostering external partnerships with local businesses and area K-12 schools to provide student access to career training and experience.
Riverland plans to improve its culture of service, collaboration, innovation, respect and diversity under its people pillar. According to the plan, Riverland desires to create an environment of safety, trust and respect across all three of its campuses. Increasing the diversity of its employees is another objective.
Under the resource pillar, Riverland hopes to build lasting relationships and create funding priorities to guarantee the sustainability of its financial and physical future. A comprehensive external funding plan will be created to support Riverland projects and budget decisions will be made with support from data. Improvements to campus facilities will be a priority to create safe, attractive and inclusive learning environments, according to the plan.
For the final pillar of outreach, Riverland will be making an effort to reach out to every possible student whether they're still in K-12 or they’re coming back to school after taking some time off. Riverland plans to market its educational opportunities more in the coming five years, with hopes of increasing enrollment within the region.
Riverland is part of the Minnesota State college and university system, which consists of 30 colleges, 7 universities and 53 campuses. It serves more than 340,000 students every year, with more students of color and American Indian students attending its colleges and universities than all other higher education providers in Minnesota combined, according to the Minnesota State website.
“We will shift our priorities to create a sharper focus on students and continue closing the opportunity gap, aligning with the Minnesota State Equity 2030 objective which states, 'By 2030, Minnesota State — together with our partners — will eliminate the educational equity gaps at every Minnesota State college and university," Atewologun wrote.
In the summer of 2019, the Minnesota State system created the Equity 2030 initiative with the purpose of providing every Minnesotan with an opportunity to make a better future for themselves, their families and their community. The state’s equity goal focuses on six strategic areas including:
- Enhanced access to a higher education
- Academic success
- Student engagement within the institution
- Evidence-based decision making
- Financial resources for students
- Workforce and talent diversity
Find out more about Equity 2030 by visiting minnstate.edu/Equity2030/index.html.
“This plan must be alive in every employee, student, business, industry and community we serve. Together we can achieve excellence,” Atewologun wrote.