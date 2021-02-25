A month after the last of three people accused of planning or carrying out the 2019 Valentine's Day murder of John Thomas McGuire, the Owatonna father's mysterious disappearance and death has gained national attention.
On her Tuesday podcast, "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace," popular American legal commentator and journalist Nancy Grace not only discussed the gruesome torture and death of McGuire, she also interviewed McGuire’s 19-year-old daughter, Justice McGuire, of Owatonna, along with the mother of three of his children, Angela Erickson, also of Owatonna.
During their interview, Justice explained to Grace how she filed a missing person report in June 2019 for 38-year-old McGuire after her father failed to make his annual Mother’s Day calls to his mom and Erickson, and never called his son to wish him a happy 16th birthday. Erickson said this was an obvious sign that something wasn’t right.
“I knew that something was wrong, there was just no way that he wouldn’t have called myself, his mom or even my mom for that matter. He just did that religiously,” Erickson told Grace about the missing calls in May, adding that the feeling only amplified when McGuire didn’t call their son a few weeks later. “I honestly had thought the worst. I knew there was no way in the world he wouldn’t have called his only son to wish him a happy birthday.”
In September 2019, the family larned that McGuire’s remains had been located in a shallow grave in West Virginia and that officials suspected foul play. In October, 33-year-old Anna Marie Choudhary, of Boone, N.C., was charged with McGuire’s murder, as well as conspiracy and concealment of human remains. According to court documents, Choudhary had planned the murder with her sister, 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, of Chisago City, Minnesota, McGuire’s girlfriend at the time, and their father, 55-year-old Larry Paul McClure Sr. of Pendleton, Kentucky. The two were also later sentenced in relation to McGuire’s murder.
McGuire’s date of death is listed as Feb. 14, 2019.
Larry McClure pleaded guilty July 16, 2020, to first-degree murder and was later sentenced to life imprisonment without mercy, meaning he will never have an opportunity for parole. Amanda McClure pleaded guilty the same month to second-degree murder and was sentenced to the maximum term of 40 years in prison.
On Jan. 27, less than a month before Grace’s podcast aired, Choudhary pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after giving a judge a detailed description of how the trio struck McGuire on the head with a wine bottle, tied him up, tortured him, injected him with methamphetamine, strangled him, buried him, disinterred the body, dismembered the corpse and buried it again. Choudhary is facing up to 40-years in prison, though a sentencing date has not yet been scheduled by McDowell County (West Virginia) Circuit Court.
During her plea hearing, Choudhary explained to the court that following a Valentine’s Day dinner, Amanda McClure bashed McGuire over the back of the head with an empty wine bottle. According to Choudhary, Larry and Amanda McClure then tied McGuire up, accused him of being a federal informant and continually tortured him before forcing Choudhary to inject McGuire with meth. Choudhary said Larry McClure threatened her children if she did not do what they said. Eventually Choudhary was forced to strangle McGuire while McClure stood on his back, according to Choudhary’s testimony.
A criminal complaint obtained by the People’s Press in November 2019 revealed an incestuous relationship between Larry McClure and his daughter Amanda. According to court documents, the two traveled across the state line to Virginia and were married three weeks after the murder.
Larry McClure was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in July 1998. His victim was a female between the ages of 6 to 12. He served more than 17 years in prison for the sex offense crime, according to the West Virginia State Police sex offender registry. Required to register with the West Virginia State Police as a sex offender, he was arrested on a registry offense and confessed to his role in McGuire's murder.
In a letter to court officials dated Nov. 4, 2019, Larry McClure confessed to the murder of McGuire and provided specifics of the crime. He wrote in detail of McGuire’s suffocation/strangulation death, and listed the roles that he and his two daughters played. He also stated he was willing to plead guilty/no contest to the crime.
During Grace’s podcast, Erickson told the journalist that one of the hardest parts since McGuire’s disappearance and murder was watching Justice graduate from high school last spring without her father present.
“Her dad wanted nothing more in the world than to see her graduate,” Erickson said. “He loved those kids more than life itself.”
Justice admitted to Grace that losing her father has absolutely altered her life.
“My dad I could say was the best dad in the world,” she told Grace. “I wish I could just go back and spend another day with him.”