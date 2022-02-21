In August 1998, a 17-year-old girl was preparing to give a speech and presentation on her mixed roots at the Steele County Free Fair, sharing information about a club she had started three years earlier in the Owatonna High School that aimed to celebrate cultural diversity, identity and unity.
She was nervous and visibly shaking to then-Mayor Pete Connor, who calmly walked up to stand beside her and held her hand while she gained back her confidence. She went on to speak about the group she had started in her traditional South Korean attire, and she demonstrated different bows common in South Korean Culture.
That girl, now a woman, is Holly Choon Hyang Bachman, founder and president of the Mixed Roots Foundation, which she named after the club she helped create at Owatonna High School more than two decades earlier.
“When the group at the school started, we wanted to bring together students with multi-racial and multicultural backgrounds,” Bachman said. “We also met with staff and administration to exchange ideas about different cultures and address some of the hard issues of prejudice, racism and discrimination that some students were experiencing at school.”
Bachman was adopted by an Owatonna family from South Korea when she was just under 4 years old. She said, growing up, she rarely acknowledged or embraced her identity as a South Korean until she had the opportunity to visit Korea for the first time since her adoption in 1995.
“I always thought of myself as white in a way when I was growing up,” Bachman said. “But I really was able to rediscover my cultural roots and identity who I was during that first trip to Korea.”
From her humble beginnings of hosting social events for students at her home in Owatonna and breakfasts with then principal Jim Herzog and faculty advisor Sharron Feichtinger, to making big impacts, like including observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at the school district, she went on to move to California and created her foundation in 2011 following a second trip to Korea.
During the trip in 2010, Bachman visited the orphanage she stayed at before her adoption, saw baby pictures and even found her true birth certificate which showed her true birth date. She also attended a Korean adoptee get together. This opened her eyes to the lack of resources available to adoptees, and the foundation was created in part to provide post-adoption resources to adoptees and their families.
Though she now resides in California, that hasn’t stopped her from frequently returning to her Minnesota roots. In 2013, she came back to partner with professional athletic teams to start a dialogue and raise awareness about adoption, as well as raise funds for the foundation.
To date, the Mixed Roots Foundation has sponsored more than 11,000 adopted, fostered youth and their families through the Signature MLB Adoptee Night events, distributed more than $10,000 to volunteer search angels who help adoptees connect with their birth families, medical histories and more, and raised nearly $33,000 for their Foster Challenge Emergency Fund, which has helped more than 26 community partners serving foster youth across the nation.
But what brought Bachman back to her Owatonna roots recently was the realization that, in 2020, the Mixed Roots group she started at the Owatonna High School was still thriving.
“I got a Google alert that Mixed Roots was mentioned, and I was shocked to see it was still at the high school here,” Bachman laughed. “I couldn’t believe it. I had lost touch with the group when I moved away and started the foundation, and it was so many years ago. I was so surprised and happy to see that it was still there as a cultural diversity group.”
Learning that her roots were still running deep in high school, Bachman was inspired once again to give back to her hometown in a positive way by creating The Mixed Roots Scholarship, which will be awarded to two students who have demonstrated success in their work in education, diversity and the greater community.
“It’s amazing how everything has really come full circle in my life,” Bachman said. “I really feel like this is the third stage of my life. I’m in the unity stage by helping other adoptees, and it’s really the legacy that I want to leave behind and make a difference, and I think I’ve been doing that.”