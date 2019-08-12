OWATONNA—After a $116 million bond referendum for a new Owatonna High School narrowly failed in May, the Owatonna school district will bring the issue again to voters in November, this time for less money and with a second question to deal with the current OHS site.
The school board voted unanimously Monday to hold a special election November 5. The board had signaled their intentions during a work session August 1, at which Superintendent Jeff Elstad presented a new plan.
If the first question, which seeks $104 million to construct a new Owatonna High School, succeeds, voters could also authorize another $8 million to re-purpose the current site on a second question. The May referendum included $3 million to, if necessary, raze the current high school site.
This new proposal sets aside $3 million to partially-renovate some of the current site, while a second question would provide up to $8 million for a more comprehensive remodel that would include moving district operations to that site, Elstad said. If that occurred, the district would sell the Bridge Street building and Rose Street edifice to consolidate.
On a $175,000 residence—the median home price in Owatonna—the tax for a $104 million bond would be $194 per year, $16.16 per month, over 25 years, which the board opted for, as opposed to $238 per year, or $19.83 per month, over 20 years. The board also selected 25 years for the second question, which, if approved, would add $17 per year, $1.42 per month, on a domicile valued at $175,000, rather than $21 per year, $1.75 per month, over 20 years.
If both questions are approved November 5, a family with a $175,000 home would pay an additional $17.58 per month. For the sake of comparison, the additional tax on that same home would have been $23 per month under the May proposal.
