Relief in the form of financial reimbursements is on its way to the municipalities and utilities that sustained major damage during unprecedented storms this winter.
On Tuesday, the office of Gov. Tim Walz authorized state disaster assistance for eight southeast Minnesota counties for damage sustained Dec. 15 during a severe thunderstorm. Those counties include Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Steele and Wabasha.
"When disaster strikes, Minnesotans stand ready to help their neighbors," Walz said in a press release. "We will work closely with these counties to ensure they have the resources and support they need to recover in the wake of these storms."
The counties in question were impacted by a severe thunderstorm the National Weather Service consider "unprecedented," which generated multiple tornadoes, damaging winds, rain, sleet, ice and snow. According to Steele County Emergency Management Director Kristen Sailer, the NWS did confirm at least one tornado touched down in Steele.
"The National Weather Service came out to do damage assessments and estimated that there was a touchdown near Bixby," Sailer said. "There was a small hobby farm that received damages there, which was mainly from debris."
Sailer said the state assistance that has been slated for Steele County comes in just below $300,000. The state will cover 75% of eligible costs from the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account, which is passed and approved through the Minnesota Legislature, with local governments covering the remaining balance. Sailer said that leaves Steele County with roughly $74,000 to cover.
"This is good news — insurance doesn't cover these costs," Sailer said.
According to Sailer, most of the damage that happened in the county occurred within Owatonna city limits, though damage also took place in Medford and Blooming Prairie, as well as other outlying rural areas.
"The electric cooperatives were the largest impacted," she said. "Steele Waseca [Cooperative Electric] had over $100,000 in damages, and the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency also had over $100,000 in damages."
Owatonna Public Utilities is a member of SMMPA. When the Steele County Board of Commissioners first declared a State of Emergency immediately following the storm, Sailer outlined the major damages that occurred, including 12 different OPU electrical lines going down and 15 broken poles for Steele Waseca Coop.
Some of the other larger damage includes a wind turbine in Havana Township, totaling $5,000; $10,000 to repair the damage to the cover of the aeration tank and keep the water treatment plant operating for the time being in Medford; and security fencing around the Law Enforcement Center in Owatonna, with with a total damage estimate of $2,500, among others.
There were also road closures on County Road 162 and County State Aid Highways 12, 18 and 17 because of debris. Several roads had to be closed for several days for cleanup.
The next step in the process, Sailer said, is for the entities that qualify for reimbursements to submit their invoices to the state. Public assistance staff at the Homeland Security and Emergency Management state office will then process the request, and qualifying entities can anticipate a reimbursement in the next three months.