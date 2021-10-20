People might not always think about having fun at the bank, but the same cannot be said for the people who work at one local financial establishment.
Leshia Cummins has been the branch manager at Premier Bank in Owatonna for five years, and she says one thing she enjoys about working for this company is their motivation to give back to the communities they serve. During her time working at the bank, the company has participated in creative ways to raise funds for cancer research through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“I think everybody deals with cancer at some point in their life,” Cummins said. “Raising money for this organization means something extra special to me personally as my daughter’s best friend is currently battling Leukemia at 21-years old.”
Premier Bank has previously been a recipient of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s National Chairman’s Citation Award, recognizing the donations the company has made toward the society's mission of cancer research and finding a cure.
According to the LLS website, the society was founded in 1949 due to the original family’s loss of their teenage son to Leukemia. The group is dedicated to raising funds for research and curing leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and other blood cancers. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is the largest nonprofit dedicated to funding for blood cancer research in the world.
The various Premier Bank branches have come together for some friendly competition with costume contests around Halloween as a way to have fun while raising funds. The theme at the Owatonna bank this year is “The Haunted Hundred Acre Wood” from Winnie the Pooh.
Internally, the staff has decorated their Penny Wars jars donned with Winnie the Pooh characters to match their costumes for the contest. Staff, customers and members of the public are invited to make donations through the Penny Wars jars, and whichever team member raises the most money in their jar will be declared victorious.
Additionally, Cummins said the branch that branch that raises the most money will get a special lunch paid for by the company.
“We all get into the competitive spirit and we like that all the money raised goes towards a good cause,” said Abby Schwartz, one of the tellers at the bank.
The bank also has a candy guessing game available for community members to participate in for free will donations.
Participants make their donation and then enter their guess as to how many pieces of candy are in the jar. The winner who makes the closest guess to the actual amount of candy will be notified at the end of the month and will get to take home the candy for their prize.
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their efforts looked a little different. Cummins said they still had the donation jars available, but the games and other activities throughout the branch were put on hold.
Traditionally, the staff goes “all out” getting dressed up for the costume contest, but last year they kept it simple with a western theme where most people would have outfit options in their own closets.
“We really enjoy getting dressed up,” Cummins said. “Everyone gets excited for the contest and the friendly competition.”
Though the Owatonna branch has yet to secure a win, Cummins said everyone is motivated to bring that prize to town.
All funds raised in the jars and for the games will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.