OWATONNA — 2020 has had its ups and downs, but for the family-operated Wencl Farm this year provided a reason to celebrate. 2020 marks the family farm's 100-year anniversary. Just as in the previous 100 years, the Wencl family continues to dedicate their lives and work to farming.
The Wencl Family Farm in Owatonna was recently named a Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau’s Century Farm. In order to get this recognition a farm must be continuously family-owned for 100 years or more, consist of 50 or more acres and be currently active.
Typically recognition ceremonies are held at the county fair, but because of the pandemic, the 2020 Steele County Free Fair was canceled.
“So they mailed (the commemorative plaque) to us this year,” Lori Wencl said. “Normally it would be presented at the county fair, but they mailed it to us because of COVID.” Lori is the wife of Darren Wencl, whose family has owned the farm since 1920.
Although the acknowledgement is nice, the Wencl family makes it very clear that they don’t farm for the recognition, but because they enjoy it.
Anton F. Wencl purchased the farm from Dorothea Olhoeft 100 years ago. At the time it cost $64.39 per acre, for the 116-acre parcel. Anton owned and operated the farm for 21 years before he passed it onto son Laurence Wencl who farmed the land for 37 years. Laurence’s son Larry took over for 34 years before once again passing it to his own son, Darren. Crops that have been grown on Wencl Farm throughout the years included corn, oats, soybeans, wheat and alfalfa. Lori says dairy cows and pigs were raised on the farm while Darren grew up.
“Then I think it was about the year 2000 that they sold the dairy herd and now we just do beef cattle,” Lori said.
This year marks the eighth year under the ownership of Darren and Lori, who've made few changes to the operation. In fact, the farm has maintained its original acreage. Most of the original buildings have been torn down and rebuilt over the years, with one exception, although even that building is breaking down. The present house was built in 1942, according to the Century Farm application.
The farm's current occupants consists of Darren, Lori and their 8-year-old son Anton Wencl. The three were hoping to celebrate the achievement with a get together with friends and family, however COVID-19 halted those plans.
“So we are hoping next year to be able to celebrate,” Lori said.
The couple knew when they purchased the farm from Darren's father Larry that they would be operating during the century anniversary. After figuring out exactly when the farm would turn 100, the Wencls applied to the Century Farm program last February.
For Lori, farming was uncharted territory. She describes the transition from town life to farming life as “interesting" and says she's still learning more about farming every day.
“When I was in high school I was actually afraid of cows,” she said with a laugh, “and now I'm out there and they’re like my pets.” Her favorite part of the farm — when she’s not working as a nurse at the hospital — is taking care of the animals.
The family of three now has about 20 beef cattle, a couple of pigs, a small flock of chickens, a farm dog, and several kittens who bravely dart around the significantly larger cows’ feet.
“My dad says we have too many cats,” Anton said. "Yyou can see why,” he added, gesturing to the half dozen or so friendly cats and kittens that had gathered for some attention. Some of the farm cats are friendly, whereas others like to keep to themselves, he said.
Although they have quite a few animals, the Wencls farm focuses on soybean and corn crops. The fall is harvest season, which means Darren spends hours in the field reaping the crops, sometimes long after the sun has set. When he’s not in the field, he’s fixing equipment, changing oil or tending to other important tasks to keep the farm in working order.
A typical day on the farm for the other two family members starts by getting Anton on the school bus bright and early. While Anton learns in his third-grade classroom in Owatonna, Lori checks on the animals, making sure they are fed and adding hay if necessary.
The family farm is truly a family business. Darren’s father Larry, continues to help out on the farm as well as Darren’s brother Jason. Jason has his own farm located just down the road from the Wencl Farm. The two farmers often help each other out. As of mid-October, they had finished harvesting soybeans and hope to harvest the corn before it snows.
Anton helps out around the farm where he can.
“I help out a lot with feeding the animals at night and sometimes ride in the machines when they are out in the field,” Anton said.
Once the very busy harvest season is over and the cold winter approaches, the Wencl family switches gears, but continues to work.
“There’s always something to do,” Lori said.
During the winter they usually fix up equipment and continue to tend to the animals, making sure the animals’ water doesn’t freeze and that they are well fed. Once spring arrives, the planting and calving season begins. During the summer the family bales hay.
“One of my favorite things to do is running on the bales,” Anton said. He climbs up a bale and demonstrates his moves, jumping and running across the tops of the piled bales of hay.
The 8-year-old boy says he might want to take over the farm when he grows up, but also dreams of being a professional NASCAR driver, basketball player or football player.
Regardless of whether Anton continues the family farming legacy, Lori and Darren say they will be supportive in whatever path he chooses.
“Right now we are just playing it by ear, I mean you never know what the future holds,” Lori said.