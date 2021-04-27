After paying a fine and taking other corrective action, the city of Medford reported that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is officially concluding their investigation regarding the small town’s wastewater treatment plant.
In March, the MPCA fined the city $5,100 and directed the officials and staff to take immediate corrective action to fix the problems that led to two 2020 spills at the city’s plant. During the March city council meeting, Administrative Director of Operations Jed Petersen explained that the fine was “minimal” in comparison to what he was anticipating.
“That [fine] could have been $20,000 per day,” Petersen said in March. “If we don’t do corrective action, they could come back on us and start fining us $20,000 a day until it’s done.”
The city had 30 days to complete all the directives in the MPCA's order. Petersen said Monday night during the regular city council meeting that the fine has been paid and parts have been ordered to correct the issues in the plant, though there is a bit of a delay in the delivery of the parts due to the pandemic. Petersen said the MPCA has accepted the payment and the actions outlined by the city as the corrective action that needed to take place and said the city will be receiving a formal letter soon stating the investigation is closed.
The fine and order stemmed from an April 2020 overflow that resulted in 40,000 gallons of biosolids being dumped into the Straight River, igniting the initial investigation. On Dec. 28, another 500 gallons of wastewater spilled to the ground of the plant, but none of the biosolids spilled into the river, according to the MPCA.
The MPCA stated the violations included not properly operating and maintaining the facility and system, failing to prevent the unauthorized release of the biosolids into the river and failing to immediately report the December spill.
Corrective action by the city included designing a fine screen that will catch the non-biodegradable material coming through the plant, preventing the system from getting “plugged up” by those materials. Councilor Chad Langeslag, who also serves as the water and wastewater commissioner for the council, said the screen and parts for the clarifier that failed in December have been ordered.