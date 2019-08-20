Unemployment was down slightly across the region from June to July, according to figures released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, with most counties showing a dip of about 0.1%.
The two exceptions to that trend were Freeborn and Steele counties. Freeborn saw its jobless stay even at 3.6% over the two months, up from 2.8% in May.
Steele County was the only county in the region that saw its unemployment rate climb slightly. In June the jobless rate in the county was 3.5%. In July, the rate climbed to 3.6%.
The labor force also dipped slightly in the county over that same period, from 20,657 in June’s labor force (19,929 of whom were employed) to 20,560 in July (19,814 employed), DEED reports.
Dodge, Mower, Nicollet and Rice counties all saw their jobless rates decline from June to July by 0.1%, according to DEED numbers. Nicollet County has the lowest jobless rate at 2.8%, down from 2.9% in June, followed by Mower County at 3.1%, down from June’s number of 3.2%. Dodge County saw its jobless rate inch lower from 3.3% to 3.2% over the same period. Rice County’s figure was slightly higher at 3.3% in July, down from June’s 3.4%, DEED reports.
Le Sueur County’s jobless rate also stood at 3.3% in July, though its drop was slightly more, from 3.5% in June.
Waseca County registered the biggest decline in unemployment in the region, though at the same time it had the highest unemployment rate at 3.7%, down from 4% in June.
The cities across the region also showed a slight dip in the jobless number with the exception of Owatonna in Steele County.
Owatonna had a jobless rate in July of 3.7%, up from 3.4% in June and 2.8% in May, according to DEED figures.
Still, the Owatonna jobless rate in lower than Waseca’s, which was at 3.8% in July (4.3% in June), Albert Lea’s 4.0% (4.1% in June) and Faribault’s 4.2% (4.3% in June).
Northfield, which is largely in Rice County, saw its jobless rate stay the same at 3.1% in both June and July, up from 2.4% in May and 2.1% in April, DEED reports.
The figures across the reason are consistent with the numbers across the state, according to DEED. Minnesota’s unemployment rate in July stood at 3.3%, down slightly from 3.4% in June.
The region’s and state’s jobless rates for July are better than the nation’s as a whole. According to DEED figures, the U.S. unemployment rate in June was an even 4%, up slightly from 3.8% in June.