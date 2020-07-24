One person died Thursday and another was injured in a head-on crash 6 miles southwest of Owatonna.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
A press release states the Steele County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Mayo ambulance, Mayo Air Ambulance and Owatonna Fire Department were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash at 2:55 p.m. on the 3600 block of Lemond Road in Steele County.
Responding units reportedly found the two vehicles had “extensive damage.” Both had only one passenger.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver of one vehicle was extracted from the vehicle.
“Extensive life-saving measures were performed by medical personnel on scene; however, the party was pronounced dead as a result of injuries from the crash,” the release states. “The other driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance.”
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation suggests one of the vehicles was traveling north while the other was heading south.
The case remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, Steele County Sheriff’s Office and Steele County Coroner’s Office.
Look to the People’s Press for more information as it becomes available.