An Owatonna man who crashed into another vehicle while he was drunk and then left the scene has been sentenced to probation for three years.
Donald Gary Johnson, 47, was pleaded guilty on Nov. 18 to one felony count of first-degree driving while intoxicated for an incident that took place on Sept. 4. Judge Joseph Bueltel sentenced Johnson on Thursday to three years of supervised probation. If Johnson is unable to fulfill his probation without violations, he will sever 42 months in prison at Minnesota Correction Facility – St. Cloud.
On Sept. 4, Johnson caused more than $5,000 in damage to another vehicle when he was driving drunk. His preliminary breath test recorded a 0.20 blood alcohol level.
As a part of his probation, Johnson is prohibited from consuming alcohol or mood-altering chemicals without prescription. He is also not allowed to enter bars or liquor stores throughout his probation and must complete a chemical dependency evaluation and treatment. Johnson has been entered in to the Steele Waseca Drug Court program as of Jan. 7.
Felony-level DWIs do not appear on court schedules often as they only come about when someone has received a fourth alcohol-related offense, or revocation infraction, in a 10-year span. Once an individual has been convicted of a felony-level DWI, however, any subsequent DWI received in their lifetime is also a felony.