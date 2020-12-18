Municipal liquor store profits were down in Minnesota in 2019 and the overall number of municipal liquor stores is continuing to drop, according to the annual state audit released Friday.
Municipal liquor stores had a net profit of $27.9 million in 2019, which was a small decrease of $1.1 million or 3.9% from the prior year, according to State Auditor Julie Blaha's report.
In Steele County, Medford's municipal liquor operation posted a net gain while Ellendale's municipal liquor operation continued its financial woes and was ultimately sold in December 2019.
Blaha released the annual municipal liquor report recapping 2019 on Friday that is the last glimpse at municipal liquor store finances prior to the pandemic beginning in 2020. Alongside the release of the report during a news conference Friday, Blaha discussed the numbers prior to the pandemic and the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the future of municipal liquor operations.
On-sale net profits increased by 0.1%, or $4,247, in 2019 and off-sale net profits decreased by 4.4%, or $1.1 million, according to the report. But over the last five years, net profits have increased by 11.9%.
This is the 24th consecutive year of record sales at municipal liquor stores with a total of $372.1 million. That's an increase from 2018 of 3.3% or $11.9 million, according to the report.
Operating expenses for off-sale is rising faster than on-sale, according to Blaha. This could be due to a variety of reasons, although Blaha said they have heard multiple times about the rising costs of labor.
“I think that's an important idea to think about now as we are looking at job losses. Now this might be an area that can use some more workers. So, if you are facing job loss, you might want to check in with your local municipal liquor store if that's the kind of work you might be interested in,” Blaha said.
The overall number of municipal stores is continuing to drop, with a steeper drop this year. This is true even as Blaha is seeing an increase in profits at municipal liquor stores in 2020.
“That would suggest that one of the reasons is, that when a store does not perform adequately and doesn't meet their need, it is being closed. I think there is a lot of responsibility with that, the idea that local governments are saying, 'OK, we're going to be very careful,'” Blaha said.
Thirty-three cities, including Ellendale, reported net losses in 2019 and all of them were located in Greater Minnesota.
Ellendale’s municipal liquor store had been struggling for several years. The Ellendale enterprise operation was sold about a year ago, according to Ellendale Mayor Russ Goette. Ellendale's store had a net loss of $100,140 in 2019, according to the recently released state auditor’s report. It posted net losses of $41,800 in 2016, $26,700 in 2017 and $31,000 in 2018, according to previous state audit reports.
State law requires cities to hold a public hearing on the liquor store’s future if the operation has shown a net loss in at least two of the three past years.
“People need to really, really look at a store that is not making a profit," Blaha said. "You've got to sit down and, with your community, really discuss whether that's the right choice for your community. Now, if you have the hearing, that doesn't mean you have to close down, none of that,” Blaha said.
During Ellendale’s required meetings, city officials discussed how to correct the issue and the answer clearly became to sell the bar, Goette says.
“It was several years of losing money. It wasn't profitable so the city just decided to sell it. We got an offer and took it,” Goette said.
Goette added that it took awhile for it to sell and was on the market for about a year. The city of Ellendale sold the bar to RJ's on 5th Ave Bar and Grill in December 2019 for $75,000, according to the Steele County Assessor’s website.
There are a couple of reasons why a city might have a municipal liquor store, according to Blaha. There is a market gap and a municipal liquor store offers convenience and access to liquor for places that struggle to attract privately owned establishments. The other reason is revenue, which supplements traditional tax and fee revenues that support every day operations for the community.
Medford's municipal liquor operation had a net profit of $22,800 in 2019, according to the auditor's report. That's up from a net profit of $14,400 in 2017 and $17,300 in 2018. It had a net profit of $21,600 in 2016.
Blaha praised local municipal liquor stores for their ability to figure out how to open safely in the early days of the pandemic this year.
“Some of them were some of the first places to use Plexiglas. They helped figure out how to open safely in those early days. They were the ones to figure out how do you try to enforce a mask mandate with your customers,” Blaha said. “But because they struggled through that, we have been able to have an expanded opening in retail, and we really owe them a big debt of gratitude.”
In the 2020 audit report released next year, Blaha anticipates that the effects of COVID-19 pandemic will exacerbate differences, specifically the differences between on-sale and off-sale. However, she reminded the public that if they see more municipal liquor store closures, they need to keep in mind that closures were already a trend and may not be a result of the pandemic.