It takes a lot to be a firefighter. There is the crazy schedule, the intense training commitment and thousands of dollars of safety measures. And then there is the selflessness, the willingness to take risks and the ability to drop everything on a dime to help someone who may be a complete stranger.
In Owatonna, however, it seems that being humble is also a prerequisite to being a part of the Fire Department. During the 2021 Firefighter of the Year banquet Thursday night, hosted by the Exchange Club of Owatonna at the Owatonna VFW, current Exchange Club President Sanda McConn Halla called it like it is.
“Every firefighter we’ve ever given this award to is so humble, none of them think they are deserving,” McConn Halla said.
Brody Dalland was no exception.
During the banquet, Dalland was recognized as the 2021 Firefighter of the Year. Dalland first began with the Owatonna Fire Department in 2011 as an explorer while still in high school. After graduation, he went on to become a paid-on-call firefighter, living in the fire station.
“I got the privilege of living at the Fire Department for four years as a resident and met a lot of great people through the years,” Dalland said. “Definitely some of my best friendships have come from the people that I lived with.”
Currently, Dalland is a part of the OFD day squad and is level two state certified as an emergency medical responder.
Dalland thanked his family and friends for their support as well as his current employer, Block Plumbing, for allowing him to respond to calls during the work day and continue to be an active part of the fire department.
“I’m humbled to be receiving this award and know that there are many other firefighters that are deserving of being firefighter of the year,” he said. “I’m excited to learn more in my career and see what the future holds for me as a firefighter.”
Introducing Dalland was Fire Chief Ed Hoffman, who talked about the importance of having firefighters like Dalland on staff during a time that is exceptionally hard to find volunteers. Hoffman said that since 1987 — what is considered the peak of volunteer firefighter numbers — there has been a 30% drop in volunteer firefighters. He attributed the drop to several things, from the time commitment to the risks that come with being a firefighter. Between cancer, heart attacks and suicide, Hoffman said firefighters are dying of these causes at “far higher rates” than the general public.
“It’s hard to get these volunteer firefighters,” Hoffman said, noting that the OFD has a mix of full time and part time paid staff. “But we just did a recruitment process here and I think we were the odd ones out — we had 34 qualified applicants for our five open positions.”
Though Hoffman said he would love to have more volunteers at the Fire Department, he wanted to encourage everyone to find time to get out and volunteer for any of the services throughout Owatonna and Steele County. He even called for business owners to find a way to support their employees’ desires to give back to their community with their time.
“Get out there … it really does improve our community to have these organizations and they need people,” said Hoffman. “The more we can do this, I think that will really help move our community forward.”
Feline rescuer of the year
Though the night was all about Dalland, the Exchange Club wanted to give a special shout out to the 2020 Firefighter of the Year, Ryan Seykora. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no annual banquet to formally recognize Seykora. Exchange Club past-president Katie Smith took the opportunity to assure Seykora’s praises were rightfully sung.
“We are very fortunate to have Ryan as a part of our Fire Department, not only does he give back but he really teaches the younger firefighters the mission of the fire department,” Smith said. “He is also a real advocate — not just for the fFire Department and all those folks that give each day in that capacity — but he is a true ambassador for Owatonna.”
Smith also made sure to appropriately recognize Seykora for his most recent, heroic accomplishment. Last week, Seykora was summoned to the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism by his wife, Julia, to save a small kitten who had been stuck 30-feet up in a tree for two days. After rescuing the kitten, the Seykoras ultimately adopted the kitten and have since brought the feline to its new home.
Because of his brave rescue of the young cat, Seykora was awarded the first ever Owatonna Exchange Club Katie Smith Feline Rescue HERO Award. Also being naturally humble, Seykora was at a loss for words as he beamed at the plaque crafted by Doug Voss of Fame Awards. The firefighter simply reminded everyone that the night was truly about honoring Dalland.
The Seykoras named their new kitten Princess Leia.