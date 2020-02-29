Residents of Steele County are once again restricted from using deer attractants to up their hunting game as a part of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fight against chronic wasting disease.
To help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, or CWD, the DNR is adjusting bans on the feeding of deer and use of attractants in certain parts of the state.
Chronic wasting disease is an always-fatal neurological disease that affects the cervid family, which includes deer, elk, and moose. Since CWD was first detected in a captive elk in Minnesota in 2002, the DNR has tested more than 90,000 wild deer in the state. To date, 79 wild deer have been confirmed positive for CWD in Minnesota. Test results, including locations of confirmed positive test results and statistics, are available on the DNR website at minder.gov/cwdcheck.
According to the DNR website, there have not been any deer within Steele County that have tested positive for CWD. In 2009, a CWD-positive elk farm in Olmsted County was discovered, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture determined was a long-standing infection within the herd.
The DNR expanded deer-feeding bans in central Minnesota earlier this week due to additional discoveries of chronic wasting disease in captive deer late last year. New counties included in the deer feeding ban are Carlton, Chicago, Douglas, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, and Pope. The deer feeding ban will remain in Stearns County due to proximity to Douglas County.
Starting in July, the DNR plans to remove the feeding ban from Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Renville, and Wright counties, as CWD was not detected in any wild deer for the third-consecutive year of testing in central Minnesota.
A deer attractant ban will remain in the following counties in north-central and southeastern Minnesota including Aitkin, Cass, Crow Wing, Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Hubbard, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower, Olmsted, Steele, Todd, Wabasha, Wadena, and Winona.
“Deer often gather around feed and attractants, and that close contact encourages disease spread,” said Barbara Keller, the DNR’s big game program leader. “That’s why we’re asking all Minnesotans to help prevent the spread of this deadly disease by following these feeding and attractant bans.”
Deer attractants can be natural or manufactured and include items containing deer urine, blood, gland oil, feces, or other bodily fluid.
In counties where deer feeding is banned, people need to remove any grains, fruits, nuts, and other food that entices deer. People who feed birds or small mammals need to make sure that deer cannot access the food. For example, keeping feed at least six feet above ground level.
In areas where the attractant ban is also in place, people must remove any liquid food scents, salt, minerals, and other natural or manufactured products that attract deer.
Keeping Minnesota’s wild deer population healthy remains the goal in the DNR’s response to chronic wasting disease. The DNR is taking a three-pronged approach to limit the spread of the disease.
“Whether you’re someone who just likes seeing white-tailed deer or a hunter who looks forward to enjoying venison for dinner, many Minnesotans share the desire for a healthy deer population,” said Lou Cornicelli, wildlife research manager for the DNR. “The management actions we’ve built into this fall’s deer hunting regulations are critical for protecting deer now and preserving this resource for future generations.”
First, the DNR is expanding hunting opportunities and bag limits in areas where CWD has been found in wild deer. Harvesting more deer will reduce the possibility of additional disease spread because there will be fewer deer in lower densities.
The second prong is the deer feeding and attractant bans, which will reduce the potential for close contact between deer. Shared food allows direct deer-to-deer contact, and diseased deer also can contaminate the food even if they are not present when healthy deer come to eat.
Limiting movement of deer carcasses is the third aspect of the DNR’s approach to managing CWD. These measures restrict movement of deer harvested near locations where other hunters have harvested CWD-positive deer. Hunters in southeast and north central Minnesota should be aware of carcass movement restrictions that do not allow whole carcasses of any deer, elk, moose, or caribou harvested outside Minnesota to be brought into Minnesota. Steele County is not currently part of the deer harvest restriction, though Mower and Olmsted counties are.
“Our deer hunters are integral to our disease management efforts,” said Keller. “We recognize that these new regulations add another level of planning to deer camp preparation, and we are working to give hunters the information and other resources needed to comply with restrictions. CWD is still a relatively rare disease in our state, and we aim to keep it that way.”