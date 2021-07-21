Pickup ball games are about to become a lot more enjoyable at one Owatonna park. And thanks to a bid lower than anticipated, other parks could also see improvements in the near future.
During the regular meeting for the Owatonna City Council on Tuesday, Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma happily reported that bids to resurface the basketball courts at Minot Brown Park came in well under budget.
“With the bid price coming in much lower than we anticipated we can catch up on a few other courts in town and really stretch those dollars,” Tuma said.
The money approved in the 2021 budget for the project is $20,000. The low bid, Finley Brothers, Inc. out of Hopkins, came in at $8,870. Tuma said it’s unclear when the courts were last resurfaced, but that the industry standard is to resurface them every seven years.
Because there is up to $20,000 available for this project, Tuma said they will prioritize resurfacing additional locations by safety and preventative maintennance needs. Other parks identified as having courts that need repairs include Dartts and Manthey parks, and Sid Kinyon Courts.
In other action, the council:
• Approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance amending what information is provided to the community regarding winter parking restrictions. Public Works Director and City Engineer Kyle Skov said the ordinance currently calls for signs to be placed at the entrances to the community regarding the restrictions and a hotline number that can be called for more information. Skov reported that the hotline is no longer maintained and that the new winter parking app developed by the Owatonna Police Department this past winter has proven to be a better source of information.
The change means signs would no longer required, but in response to council concerns over notification Skov said signs will still be placed on all major entrances to the city. The second reading will take place at the next council meeting before the change becomes effective.
• Approved the application to a Point Source Implementation Grant, which could help secure $7 million in funding through the Public Facilities Authority to go toward the wastewater treatment plan project. Skov said if the grant were to be secured, funds would go directly toward the expansion of the facility.
• The city will advertise for bids for the 2021 Storm Sewer Project, which will replace a “historic” sewer line that runs from the intersection of Maple Avenue NE and Pearl Street E through the 300 block of Rose Street E. Another sewer will be replaced at Condor Place NE.
Skov said the total cost for the project is estimated at $217,007 and that it will be paid for from the operating budget.