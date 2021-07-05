As events return in 2021, so does a beloved summer tradition: town fairs and festivals.
These events are more than a place to take the kids for corn dogs and petting zoos. They're economic forces in their own right, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to southern Minnesota and providing local businesses and nonprofits another means of support.
The Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna is the state's biggest county fair, and the 2020 festival would have been its 160th year. In a typical year, the Free Fair boasts more than 100 food stands and 500 vendors, along with a carnival and grandstand events, according to Fair Manager Scott Kozelka.
Kozelka took on his role in April 2018 after spending years as a volunteer; he now coordinates vendors, sponsors and entertainers, along with working with the board of directors to ensure the fair runs smoothly. He also manages offseason events at the fairgrounds, from weddings and graduations to popular annual events like the Smokin' in Steele blues festival and barbecue competition.
Local business boost
For any fair, the food vendors are a significant draw for attendees. Some southern Minnesota fairs, like the Rice County Fair in Faribault, rely heavily on nonlocal vendors, often mom-and--pop food trucks who make their living on the summer festival circuit, according to executive secretary John Dvorak.
Others, like the Free Fair, host a mix of outside and local vendors. A long-running fan favorite is Grace's Tex-Mex. Along with its brick-and-mortar Owatonna restaurant, established in 1969, the taco and nacho joint has also brought its stand to the fair for 20-plus years.
For Cindy Blazek, who took over from her mom, founder Grace McGuire, the stand is a point of pride. While rising wage and supply costs have reduced the stand's profit margin in recent years, the nearly weeklong rush of fair customers brings in enough money to buy a new refrigerator or other necessary upgrade.
"If you ask people what they get at the fair, I'd like to think 80% of them know about Cindy Nachos," said Blazek, referring to the popular deep-fried tortilla dish the stand is known for. "I take pride that we have one of the busiest stands. I just like that we have something good, and I'm proud of it."
Other vendors are nonprofits, many of whom rely on the fair as their top fundraising drive of the year. Whether it's local schools like Bethlehem Academy, groups like the American Dairy Association, athletic teams like the Northfield Hiliners dance troupe, Boy and Girl Scouts, and countless more, nonprofits get involved both as vendors and volunteers. Some sell food to bring in cash; others direct traffic in parking lots for tips from friendly fairgoers or take on a host of other related jobs.
According to Kelly Nygaard at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the average fairgoer spends about $28 per day at the Rice County Fair. Two-thirds of this is onsite spending on food, ticket events, merchandise and so on, while the rest goes to off-grounds purchases. Multiplied by the 40,000 to 50,000 attendees, and that's more than $1.1 million in spending over the fair's five-day run. The University of Minnesota Extension calculates that every dollar the Rice County Fair board invests into the event generates $4.43 in additional spending throughout the county, said Nygaard.
The effect is even more substantial for larger events. The Steele County Fair, with an attendance of 322,000 in 2019, can bring in $6-$10 million, Kozelka estimated. In 2013, the number topped 350,000, according to the fair's website. It speaks to the fair's immense draw, as Steele County itself has a population around 40,000.
Businesses with no direct fair presence benefit, too, from the influx of people into nearby towns. Northfield's hotels fill during the Defeat of Jesse James Days, which brings in 200,000 to 250,000 visitors each year over a five-day period, according to festival General Chairman Galen Malecha. Visitors in town spend money at gas stations, grocery stores, coffee shops—the list goes on, and all of it supports the businesses that make a living there year-round. For downtown restaurants, it's often their busiest weekend of the year.
"As you go into wintertime, bars and restaurants slow down dramatically. The money that they make on a weekend such as DJJD, that helps carry them through," said Malecha.
The agriculture industry benefits, too. According to Dvorak, county fairs began as a way for city-dwellers to experience rural life. This tradition is still alive in livestock demonstrations and competitions among both farmers and 4H or FFA students. Paired with these are friendly contests among bakers, quilters, canners and crafters showcasing handiwork in both new and traditional styles. As agriculture changes with the times, said Dvorak, it's an opportunity for farmers to educate fairgoers on sustainability efforts and livestock raising practices, connecting a community with the people who grow their food and linking past to present.
A return in 2021
In 2020, COVID-19 meant that businesses and vendors that usually relied on the fair had to find other ways to make ends meet.
Though the Free Fair didn't run as usual, visitors could still get their fair food fix from an event it held with 15 drive-thru food stands, that drew more than 6,000 cars in one weekend. Several thousand people turned out for DJJD's food truck and car cruise event in 2020, and the Rice County Fair also pivoted to multiple food truck gatherings throughout the year.
The common thread through all events was to give these vendors a boost to help them make it to the next fair. Their success helps keep these events possible for years to come. And in a time of canceled events, it gave people a sense of normalcy.
"If [fairs] go away for a year, that's a big impact," said Kozelka.
In 2021, Kozelka is optimistic about the turnout for the Free Fair's return, noting that people are especially eager to attend this year after 2020's summer without festivals. Steele County residents are known to take the week off work, camping out and "making the fairgrounds their home." It's a tradition that brings people together, reuniting community members who often run into old friends and turn the event into a reunion of sorts. Whether people are eager to see what's new or whether they want that same favorite fair food or experience, it's a summer tradition embedded in the culture.
"It's about being able to offer something new and different every year, and being able to come out and see friends and family. It's a part of our lifestyle here in Steele County," said Kozelka.