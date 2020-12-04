The Owatonna Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle that was related in a crash that involved a pedestrian earlier this week.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and 18th Street at about 3 p.m., Monday, according to police. The driver of a maroon F-250 or F-350 stopped and met with the pedestrian, but left the scene before emergency responders arrived.
The police department is seeking to identify the vehicle, driver, passenger and any additional witnesses. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Owatonna Police Department at 507-451-8232.
This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.