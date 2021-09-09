Karen Peterson has loved baking for decades. The visual and gustatory creativity, the wide variety of recipes, and the looks on people’s faces as they sink their teeth into her creations.
“I really love being able to create something that makes somebody happy,” Peterson said.
In 2013, working in Walmart’s bakery in Owatonna, Peterson knew that she wanted to start selling her own baked goods. Being able to set her own hours, experiment with her own recipes and enjoy a revenue stream while taking care of her baby at home seemed like an ideal situation. It would even allow her to run over to Blooming Prairie Elementary School, which is across the street from her house, when the school needed a substitute teacher.
But Peterson quickly ran into an obstacle: it was illegal for individuals in Minnesota to sell baked goods out of their own homes. Her only option was to sell at a farmers market, where she could make up to only $5,000 a year.
As of Aug. 1, the Cottage Food Exemption in Minnesota Cottage Food Law has changed to allow registered individuals to now make up to $78,000 a year selling food out of their homes. They can also now make pet treats for dogs and cats, and organize their cottage food business as an official, state-sanctioned business entity.
Peterson, a board member of the Minnesota Cottage Food Producers Association, played an instrumental role in that legislation passing. With that law changed, she can now sell baked and canned goods through her home business, Confections by Karen.
“When you’re told ‘no’ by the government, you’ve got to work to change it,” Peterson said.
Despite the best case scenario outcome for Peterson, she said she and her allies in the cottage food industry “faced lots of resistance” from members of the state legislature and Minnesota Grocers Association, who were concerned that loosening up cottage food law would cut into grocery store sales.
Peterson and other aspiring cottage food producers worked with former Rep. Jim Newberger and Sen. Scott Dibble to push the Minnesota legislature to reform their cottage food law. The result was a change to the law in 2015 that allowed Minnesota cottage food producers who receive “Tier 2” food safety training from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and sell up to $18,000 of products. It also gave cottage food producers the ability to sell directly to consumers outside of farmers markets.
Though a crucial legislative change that allowed Peterson’s business to exist, the $18,000 cap was still frustrating.
“Can you imagine opening a store if you only made $18,000 a year?” Peterson said. “After taxes, you might make $12,000 a year. With supplies, $10,000 a year.”
It was a boon for Peterson’s fledgling industry when the law was amended again last month, raising the cap to $78,000, along with other changes.
“These people have worked tirelessly for six years to have this ability,” she said.
With the law now in line with her aspirations, Peterson is focused on practicing her passion every day, which, given her profession, often means beginning in the dark.
“The life of a donut-maker is a long day,” she said. “I usually get up at 1 or 2 in the morning to fry the donuts."
“I don’t make much money when you think about it, but watching someone eat your product and enjoy it is what makes it worth it,” Peterson continued. “I like the chance to make edible art. No cake is too pretty to eat.”