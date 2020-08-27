It has been more than a month since the iconic crane that's usually perched atop the Central Park fountain in Owatonna was damaged at the hands of someone still unknown to police.
“This investigation is still active, no arrests have been made,” said Capt. Eric Rethemeier with the Owatonna Police Department. “We encourage anyone with information related to this [incident] to contact the Owatonna Police Department Detective Bureau.”
Sometime in the overnight hours of July 11 and 12, a person or persons removed the basin of the fountain on which the cast aluminum crane sits. What happened next is also unknown, but the following morning park crews discovered the crane mangled and broken. Owatonna Parks Maintenance Manager Jesse Wilker said city mechanics were able to weld the crane back together and mask any damage with paint. Wilker said part of the fountain’s spray ring also sustained damage.
While Rethemeier couldn’t release details of where the investigation has pointed thus far, he said that property crimes can be hard to solve when there are no witnesses.
“In order to make an arrest for damage to property or any other crime, we have to establish probable cause — the facts and circumstances that would lead a reasonable person to believe that a crime has been committed and the person arrested committed the crime,” Rethemeier said. “Often times in property crimes that are not witnessed or without any collectable evidence, it is difficult to meet the probable cause standard to make an arrest.”
Rethemeier said in the case that an arrest is made, the burden will fall on the state to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the person arrested and charged committed the offense.
Despite the crane being fixed, the city has yet to return the bird to his rightful place at the top of the fountain. According to Troy Klecker, city community development director and interim parks and recreation director, the crane will be replaced following some pre-planned restoration work scheduled for the fall.
“We scheduled some improvements to the fountain for this year before the vandalism ever occurred,” Klecker said, adding the project is slated to begin in late September. “The city received a grant from the Owatonna Foundation to do some restoration work on the fountain, and to do that the whole fountain will need to be drained and pieces removed as they get painted.”
Klecker said the $25,000 grant will be matched by another $10,000 from the city to do an all over restoration on the paint and mechanics of the fountain. The centerpiece of the Central Park fountain, which includes the two basins and the crane, was originally placed in 1893. The surrounding pool, including the two drinking fountains, was installed in 1909. The fountained was last restored in 1977.
Once the fountain is pieced back together following the restoration, Klecker said the city plans to install surveillance camera in the park as a way to deter future vandalism. Klecker said cameras will first be installed at Dartts Park, but he hopes to also get some set up in Central Park yet this year depending on available funding.