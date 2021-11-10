An Annandale man is facing felony charges after he allegedly sent photos of his genitals to an undercover Owatonna officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.
Jeremiah Andrew Young, 36, was charged in Steele County District Court on Wednesday with attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, soliciting a child online to engage in sexual conduct and distributing material that relates/describes sexual conduct to a child, all felonies.
According to the criminal complaint, an Owatonna officer was active on the social media platform “Whisper” on Nov. 6 posing as a 15-year-old girl when a user, later identified as Young, initiated a conversation via private message. The officer allegedly identified to Young that they were 15, followed by Young steering the conversation in a sexual direction, stating that his “tongue needs a workout.” During the conversation, young reportedly sent a total of four pictures of his genitals, including one with a hand in a photo that showed a hook-shaped scar.
On Nov. 8, Young contacted the undercover officer to set up a time for him to come to Owatonna for sex, according to the report. The officer reportedly gave Young an address in Owatonna and agreed to meet with him at 8 p.m., but asked him to pick up “chicken tendies” from Arby’s before arriving. A surveillance team observed a vehicle pull into the Arby’s parking lot with a license plate that registered back to Young, according to the complaint.
Officers initiated a traffic stop after Young exited Arby’s and read him his Miranda rights, according to court documents. Young allegedly said “stupidness” brought him to Owatonna and that he came to hook up with a girl who was 17, who he met on Whisper. When asked if he sent pictures of his genitals to a 15-year-old girl, Young reportedly smiled and said “I thought she was 17,” but admitted to sending such photos to a female.
According to the court report, officers observed a hook-shaped scar on Young’s left hand that matched the scar in one of the photos sent.
Young was arrested and booked into the Steele County Detention Center. Bail without conditions has been set at $20,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29.