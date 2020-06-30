Iowa native Brenton Shavers had driven through Owatonna many a time headed north on Interstate 35. It wasn’t until he applied for the position of Area Learning Center principal, however, that he exited the freeway and quickly fell in love with the town he’ll soon call home.
“This is a great community — talking to people that I happened to run into about the school district, everything was positive,” he recalled, of his visit to Minnesota after applying. “You don’t get that a lot.”
Although Shavers will be new to town, he has a long and varied history in alternative education. For the last 15 years, he’s served as an administrator in his home district in Waterloo, Iowa — as middle school principal, alternative learning center principal and athletic director for his alma mater, East High School.
When Shavers saw the position open up in the Owatonna Public Schools, he was ready to get back into the alternative education sphere and also take a break from the constant game nights and weekend hours of being an athletic director.
He officially starts in the role July 1, taking over from longtime district educator Jim Kiefer, who is moving out of state to take a job in Vermont.
“We probably had close to 40 applicants for the position,” said Owatonna Superintendent Jeff Elstad, of the hiring process. "We did face-to-face interviews with five candidates that had met the criteria including licensure and background experiences, and Brenton was chosen as a finalist.”
Shavers started his education career at Dayton’s Bluff Elementary School in St. Paul. As a student at Simpson College, he initially planned on going into law enforcement, and had long had an interest in working with young people. After a football injury left him temporarily paralyzed and with permanent damage in his right arm, he pivoted to a career in teaching.
Work with adjudicated youth
A few years into his first job in the Twin Cities, he saw a flier for an opportunity to work with adjudicated youth out on the East Coast. Along with the opportunity to see a different part of the country, Shavers said the work was also a natural fit given his first career interest in the law enforcement and corrections field.
“Adjudicated students are those that are court-ordered into your program, they’ve gotten into some type of trouble,” he explained.
As part of the job, teens and staff traveled up and down the eastern United States, moving four days a week and camping as they went. At the different sites, Shavers would meet with students to support them through their education or help them get plans in place for their transition back home.
This experience helping young people think ahead to life after high school is part of what gave Shavers his passion for career and technical education — something he said he wants to help expand and promote in Owatonna.
“I’m a really big advocate of career education, and it comes from trying to realize how I could help these students transition back into their home communities by giving them the supports to be successful,” he added.
Ultimately, a commitment to career pathways was one of the reasons Elstad said Shavers was such a compelling candidate to replace Kiefer.
“Our vision is to offer more opportunities for our ALC students to investigate different careers. That might mean that we’re able to offer them some shared coursework with the high school, like in our nursing assistant or our automotive technician program,” said Elstad, noting that the new high school would play a big role in this transition. “I can imagine that we would have students that would travel between the ALC and the high school for more coursework.”
Getting into administration, out into community
After his time on the East Coast, Shavers came back and got his education administration degree from the University of Northern Iowa — working as a principal in Kansas City, Kansas, before moving back to Waterloo in 2005. In addition to his interest in career education, his time out east and then working in a community he hadn’t grown up in also gave him an appreciation for building relationships outside of the classroom.
“When I went to Kansas City, I thought it was very important that I got out into the community, that I introduced myself to business leaders, to the business community, everybody that I could think of,” said Shavers. “I did visits as well with parents and students in their homes or at a location where they felt comfortable, like at McDonald’s or the library.”
Coming to Owatonna this summer, he said he hopes to do the same thing with ALC students and their families ahead of the school year. Shavers finishes his move to town this week but has already been coming up often since his hiring for meetings with Kiefer.
Elstad also noted that, in his 20 years living in Owatonna and working on and off in district leadership, Shavers is the first Black administrator that he can recall in the Owatonna Public Schools — an important step in having all students be able to see themselves in their educators.
“We’re never expecting our employees of color to represent their entire race, obviously, but we do need to have multiple perspectives at the table because I believe it helps us make better, more inclusive decisions,” Elstad added.
Starting this fall, the district is also expanding a grow-your-own teacher program in partnership with Minnesota State University, Mankato, aimed at helping alumni get their teaching degrees and come back to intern in the district. Again, this is a common goal held by Shavers, who also emphasized that he hopes to help students find ways to pursue their career and college interests in southern Minnesota and ultimately stay in town.
“My big push is to keep our students in Owatonna, and have them growing our community from within,” he added. “That’s what I’m trying to push for.”