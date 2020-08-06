A July 23 crash that killed an Owatonna man has reignited calls for county officials to improve the safety on Lemond Road from Southwest 82nd Avenue to Hwy. 14.
Two area motorists have been killed in crashes on that stretch of roadway, about 6 miles southwest of Owatonna, in less than two years. An Owatonna motorcyclist was thrown from his bike in September 2018; Danial Wayne Severson was killed in a head-on crash July 23. But while area residents say both crashes can be attributed to problems with the road, statistics don't bear that out.
According to 10 years worth of crash data for that portion of Lemond Road/County Road 7 obtained through a public records request, there were more than 700 motor vehicle crashes on county-maintained roads between 2015-19. Of those crashes, only four took place in the area, said Assistant Steele County Engineer Paul Sponholz of the area locals once labeled "Deadman’s Curve."
“I don’t see anything that stands out as extraordinary for a rural county highway,” he said. “The crashes are fairly representative of what we see on the county system.”
From 2015 to 2019, the four crashes included two that resulted in only property damage, one with minor injuries and one fatality. The causes of the crashes include slippery road conditions, failure to yield or stop, and one where alcohol was noted as a factor.
“For roadway segment crash rates, we exclude the intersection crashes and compute a rate of number of crashes per million vehicle miles — or MVM — for the route,” Sponholz said. “So for this segment of CSAH 7, with one crash in five years on the 1.1-mile long north segment with 1,155 vehicles per day, the crash rate is only 0.43 crashes/MVM, well below the statewide average for rural county highways at 1.49 crashes/MVM.”
For the intersection crashes, Sponholz said they use a similar equation but switch out the MVM for million entering vehicles — or MEV. With the two crashes in five years and 2,785 vehicles entering the intersection daily, the rate for that segment of CSAH 7 is 0.39 crashes/MEV compared to the statewide average of 0.28 crashes/MEV on rural county highways.
“While a bit higher than average, which includes all intersections with smaller township roads with less traffic, it is representative of an intersection of two county highways,” Sponholz said. “Unfortunately we have many more intersections with higher crash rates.”
The rest of the segments between CSAH 7 and CSAH 32 to the southwest had no crashes during the 2015-19 period, according to the county's crash data.
Crash data from 2010-14 did show higher rates with a few more crashes, according to Sponholz, but he noted that there were large improvements done to the roadway during that time — and even more since then.
“About 2011, [the Minnesota Department of Transportation] build the US 14 interchange to CSAH 7. That project removed a dangerous curve on CSAH 7 in the intersection of CSAH 18,” Sponholz said, referring to the end of "Deadman’s Curve." “In 2016, on a project south of CSAH 18, the county replaced the pavement and added a safety improvement by partially paving the shoulder.”
Though the crash data does not show the section of Lemond Road to be any more or less dangerous than other highways in Steele County, Sponholz said that an opportunity for public concerns to be heard by the Steele County Highway Department is coming soon. He urged anyone in the community with concerns or questions to make their voices heard.
“We are kicking off an update to our 20-year plan, and usually a big part of that is reviewing all our crash history and making comparisons to our entire system on density, right-of-ways, averages and identifying if we do have problem roads,” Sponholz said. “We will be looking for significant public input on that as well.”
Sponholz said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county will have to depend on an online system to begin with. He said that additional information on the process should be available within the next couple of weeks.
The 20-year plan for the highway department was last updated in 2006.