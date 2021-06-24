A new group aiming to cultivate advocacy, education and social opportunities for LGBT folks and their allies has started in Owatonna.
Owatonna resident Nathan Black is taking the lead in organizing the new local group called Rainbowatonna. The organization hopes to create space for the LGBT community and their friends to celebrate with Pride events, provide opportunities for faith community outreach and support youth programming.
“I've reached out to different community organizations in the area, faith communities to see if there was any active LGBT organizing and wasn't really finding a whole lot,” Black said.
Eventually he found several people that were a part of the community and they began discussing their interest in starting a local organization. Soon this group will host their first event.
A Pride picnic will be held on Saturday, July 10 at Morehouse Park in Owatonna. The low-key, and family-oriented event could be a launching point for further community discussions, Black said. He hopes conversations will continue to arrange events for the LGBT community, determine the needs within the community and expand opportunities for connections.
Attendees can expect picnic-style food, yard games and maybe even a performance from a local choir. Area nonprofits and community organizations have contacted Black expressing interest in having a table at the event to share their resources with picnic visitors.
Regardless of where he has lived, Black has always been involved in creating Pride events.
“I think visibility and representation really matters to people that are maybe in less supportive home environments or workplace environments or school environments,” he said. “When they can see happy, healthy, successful people, creating a community that just gives people hope.”
This is especially true for young people, and for people who may be more in the margins of society, he added.
For years, Black has worked in faith communities, helping churches go through the process of becoming open and affirming while assisting church leaders learn about LGBT issues. He helps them connect their deepest values and beliefs as a church and as a faith community to the lives and needs of LGBT folks.
Rainbowatonna aims to provide a space to find friends and build connections. Having a viable community group may also spur some churches to engage in important conversations with their congregation, Black suggested. He said it may inspire the creation of other community groups such as a local PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) chapter or Gay, Straight Student Alliance at the high school.
Black hopes Rainbowatonna helps develop leaders that will respond to the needs of the community, whether that is socially, spiritually or educationally. Any time community members can feel more at home, more safe and more included, everyone wins.
People who want updates on the new organization can do so by following the group on Facebook. Those wanting to get more involved in the organization can send a private message to be connected with the other members.
”I am really inspired by people's courageous love for their community members who are different from them, and their willingness to even have different ideas and beliefs, but still be loving, like that's really beautiful,” he said.