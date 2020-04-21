<&firstgraph>Blooming Prairie and five of the six remaining Zumbro Education District member schools are looking to move forward with a new facility for its combined area learning center and full-day special education facility. But they’ll likely do so without Pine Island Public Schools.
<&firstgraph>The Blooming Prairie School Board and approved the proposed facility in November, as did four of the members schools’ boards: Byron, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, Stewartville and Triton. When Pine Island’s board, concerned about other building needs in its district, voted “no” in February, the project was temporarily put on hold.
<&firstgraph>Now, citing low interest rates, member districts want to move ahead without Pine Island if the district doesn’t change its collective mind by April 30.
<&firstgraph>After being put on hold due to lack of unanimous approval this winter, the Zumbro Education District and six of its seven members — including Blooming Prairie — are looking to move forward with a new shared facility project. The building, set to be located in Kasson, would host an area learning center and full-day special education programming open to students enrolled in ZED’s member districts whose needs aren’t being met in a more traditional setting.
<&firstgraph>If that happens, ZED Executive Director Patrick Gordon said the district would begin looking into ways to move forward without unanimous consent — likely necessitating changes to the district bylaws and the removal of Pine Island from the collective.
<&firstgraph>While moving forward without Pine Island would mean the cost of the project would be split six ways instead of seven, Gordon said the projected tax impact on each district would less now than was estimated in the fall, given a sharp drop in interest rates.
<&firstgraph>Estimated to cost roughly $16 million in total, the new building, expected to be located in Kasson adjacent to Kasson-Mantorville High School, would bring all of ZED’s on-site programming and district office together into one space. Initially, to move forward, ZED required unanimous consent from all seven of its member districts — however, there did not need to be unanimous consent within each member board, as long as the majority voted in favor of the project.
<&firstgraph>“There are some frameworks that we would need to change within our bylaws, and that needs a majority vote,” Gordon said, of what would need to happen to move forward with six members. “Essentially, it would involve changing our bylaws so that if a district does not want to fiscally participate in a new building, essentially they would terminate their rights to having services at ZED.”
<&firstgraph>If this change is approved and goes into effect, he added that Pine Island would continue to be a part of the cooperative and have full access to services until the new building opens. As a founding member district in the nearly 30-year-old organization, Gordon said he wants to continue working with Pine Island. At the same time, he added that the timeline of ZED’s existing leases and historically low interest rates make now seem like a good time to continue to push forward with the project — which has been in the works since February 2018.
<&firstgraph>With growing enrollment in ZED’s on-site programs, Gordon added that a new space would allow it to expand and use the facilities in a more flexible way — adapting the building to meet the number of students in each program and changing how much space each component has as enrollment changes.
<&firstgraph>Tammy Champa, Pine Island Public Schools superintendent, also said that she wants to continue to support ZED but that she felt the district could not undertake a facilities project during the current pandemic.
<&firstgraph>“We had competing interests with our local project and supporting ZED. We wanted to do both, that was our goal and that’s what we were working with, and then we had this drastic turn in our economic landscape,” she added. “Our board has said we’re not interested in doing either our own or the ZED building project, because we do not want to burden our taxpayers.”
<&firstgraph>Champa was surprised that ZED and the other member districts want to move forward with the project, assuming that others would also elect to delay due to COVID-19.
<&firstgraph>Balancing the changes to the economic climate since Blooming Prairie approved the project unanimously in November, Superintendent Chris Staloch said the low interest rates were one of the main reasons he wanted to continue with the project.
<&firstgraph>“Is there ever a great time? No, and in a pandemic it’s definitely a challenging time for all,” he added, “but to lock in some low interest rates over a long period of time could be really beneficial for us.”
<&firstgraph>Funding for the facility would be shared among participating districts using a formula of 50% enrollment, 25% utilization and 25% equal share, with enrollment being recalculated every five years. In the fall, Staloch said this would mean a roughly $11-per-year increase on a $100,000 home in Blooming Prairie for the 20-year duration of the bond.
<&firstgraph>Gordon said that ZED is looking to sell bonds in July, hoping that interest rates remain low. Going from an estimate of 4.13% when taking the initial vote, he added that he’s now been seeing figures in the 2.5% range.
<&firstgraph>If Pine Island’s board doesn’t change its vote on the project and ZED changes the bylaws to move forward with just six members, districts that have already signed on would not be required to take another vote, as Gordon said the overall cost for the project has not exceeded the previous estimate.