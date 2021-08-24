Two years after the state of Minnesota awarded the city of Owatonna $50,000 to recover from damage wrought by sparkling, half-inch pests, work to replace unhealthy ash trees in the community is underway.
Thanks to this grant from the Department of Natural Resources, the city completed a tree inventory at the majority of its parks’ maintained areas and removed 76 ash trees damaged by emerald ash borer, or EAB. As a condition of the award, the grant’s use is being monitored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the University of Minnesota.
It also requires that each removed tree be replaced with one of a different species. The species of these new trees include honey locust, swamp oak, hackberry and accolade elm trees, none of which are vulnerable to EAB.
Mary Jo Knudson with the city parks and recreation department said the variety of species has to do with the "20-10-5" rule of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which dictates that "a community has no more than 20% of their trees within a single family, no more than 10% of their trees within a single genus, and no more than 5% of their trees within a single species." The rule, designed to increase biodiversity, is meant to protect local ecosystems from being destroyed if a single type of organism — say, an ash tree — is particularly vulnerable to some threat — say, EAB.
Visitors to Owatonna parks may notice bags wrapped around the bases of these new trees. These are slow-release watering bags, which Owatonna Parks and Recreation said in a statement via Facebook “helps the trees establish their root system to become healthy, long-living trees.”
Since EAB was discovered in Sept. 2019 in Medford, Steele County has been in a state formal quarantine. The quarantine limits the movement of ash trees and limbs, as well as hardwood firewood, out of the county.
At the time the city of Owatonna applied for the grant from the DNR, EAB had already made its way to Steele County, said Knudson.
Parks and Rec had not yet had Owatonna's trees inventoried, so that was the first step, Knudson said. This meant hiring a contractor using grant money to inventory most of the city’s larger parks and maintained areas, which involved identifying, measuring and assessing the condition of those trees. The inventory was completed in July 2020.
The usefulness of the grant was related to the large scale of the inventory. Without the grant, Knudson said, "it would've been very hard for us to get that completed."
“That’ll help us make a decision in the future of which [trees] have the best chance of remaining healthy,” Knudson said. “A lot of times, the effects of the ash borer don’t show up right away.”
Though the condition of the ash trees in Owatonna’s parks is “decent,” Knudson said, the grant still allowed them to remove the more unhealthy ash trees and replace them with other trees.
The purpose of this replacement is largely economic. Beyond just looking nice, the presence of trees is essential to community infrastructure for a variety of reasons, including the reduction of air pollution, dealing with storm water runoff and lowering cooling costs by protecting areas from direct sunlight. For these and other reasons, trees have been shown to increase property values in the neighborhoods of which they are a part.
Though the grant cycle through which Owatonna receives funding ends in June 2022, the process of removal, replanting and monitoring old and new trees in the community will continue beyond that date.