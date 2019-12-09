OWATONNA — What arguably could have been some of the busiest days of the Christmas season, the Hometown Holiday Weekend once again brought a little something for Steele Countians — and visitors — late last week.
From the lighted parade to the kids-only craft sale, Owatonna was bustling with activity across four days.
“It is really part of the allure of our community,” said Brad Meier, president of the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. “We do things in Owatonna that are hometown, and the Holiday Weekend is a tradition that’s friendly and gets people out for both shopping and to support different groups. It’s really what a community is all about.”
The Hometown Holiday Weekend started off with a band on Thursday afternoon, coinciding with the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train that brings free entertainment and funds for food shelves around the United States and Canada.
“With Canadian Pacific, you don’t get to pick that,” laughed Meier. “They tell you if and when they will be coming and we always welcome them with open arms. The fact that everything came together with the Holiday Train that led into the parade the evening just really added to the event.”
While the performers with the Holiday Train dazzled the large crowd on the north end of town, downtown was already busy with a cooking frosting party at The Kitchen and the annual chili supper at First Baptist Church. Before the parade began, the church was on track to feed more than 200 people in a two hour timespan.
The Lighted Holiday Parade saw 73 floats this year, introducing a new “best of show” trophy as well as the new lights in Central Park.
“I’ve had so many people tell me about their experience at the parade and how excited they were about how fun it was,” Meier said. “We’ve also received comments about the new lights in the park and what an improvement it is from what we had, which hadn’t been updated in a very long time. Obviously we hope that we can continue with that.”
The holiday cheer spread well outside of Owatonna city limits, with the annual Holiday Dazzle in Blooming Prairie making the downtown streets come alive Friday night. Families were able to get personalized photos with Santa Claus and roast marshmallows on Main Street among many of the various holiday-themed activities.
The weekend also welcomed the annual Festival of the Trees from the Advocates for Developmental Disabilities, the Christmas in the Village by the Steele County Historical Society, and the Shop with Santa program organized by the local 4-H club. The traditional weekend ended with the historical society’s Holiday Home Tour on Sunday.