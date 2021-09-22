After listening to the pleas of businesses, the city of Owatonna has agreed to delay the beginning of the third phase of the streetscape project on the 100 block of North Cedar Avenue.
During the Owatonna City Council meeting Tuesday night, City Engineer Kyle Skov requested the councilors approve a supplemental agreement to postpone the beginning of the construction between Vine and Broadway streets until the start of the 2022 construction season. Skov said staff wanted a delay in construction after hearing numerous concerns from business owners on that block.
Owners felt the project would have a significant negative impact on the holiday season.
Holiday shopping season
Tanya Henson, whose business The Hat Chic Clothing Company has been located on the 100 block of Cedar for eight years, said she has been expressing her concerns with “anyone that would listen.”
“We talked about it at the Owatonna Business Partnership meetings, we called [the city’s Community Development Department], and we attended the Thursday meetings in Central Park,” Henson said. “At each and every one of those, we kept reiterating that the Christmas season doesn’t begin on Dec. 1 — in retail, it begins in September.”
According to Henson, retail business owners begin preparing for the holiday season as early as April, making orders for supplies and products to ensure they would be available come the end of the year.
“That stuff is coming,” Henson said. “It is too vital and too important that we have a very successful fourth quarter this year. That’s when we make the majority of our money and a lot of lost ground to cover over the last year. It’s just imperative that this is successful.”
Henson said a typical holiday season in downtown Owatonna is a constant rotation of people coming through the store doors, and without that revenue flow after the pandemic shut down most stores for all of 2020, she isn't sure how businesses can survive additional roadblocks.
Change in plans
When the bids for the downtown streetscape project were first awarded in June to Blooming Prairie company JJD Companies, the construction was scheduled to go in phases, with the first phase being the 300 block of Cedar and beginning at the end of June. Once each block was close to wrapping up, the next phase on the next block would begin.
Skov said the original timeline was to have all the street service and sidewalks completed by the end of this year, but unexpected obstacles delayed that first phase, which was originally scheduled to be completed by Sept. 10. Skov explained that the cause of the delay was largely due to necessary asbestos abatement.
“There was much more asbestos under the 300 block than anticipated, and so it took longer to abate than we originally thought,” Skov said. “The project is just running behind. At this point, it is questionable if we will get that sidewalk back on by the Dec. 10 date.”
The delay in the 300 block pushed the original phase 2 start date out from July 22 to Aug. 23. The 100 block, or phase three, was originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 26. Prior to the city agreeing to postpone the final phase until next year, the construction on the 100 block would have started on Oct. 11.
Though Henson said the downtown business owners are understanding of unanticipated obstacles popping up, she said it was hard to believe that even the new deadlines for construction could be met.
“We kept pointing out that we haven’t hit those deadlines on the 300 block, so how can you guarantee we will see success here?” Henson said. “They couldn’t answer that, but they took stock of it, and now the nice thing is that they, in fact, heard what we had to say.”
The gift of time
Hearing that the council unanimously approved to postpone the beginning of the 100 block construction until next spring, Henson said she couldn’t be happier.
“This gives us several months to plan — we know what happened to the 300 block and now we can judge based on that and plan accordingly,” Henson said. “This includes plans on how to get our customers into the store, figure out if we need to start making deliveries, amping up our social media marketing so people understand what is going on and how to get in touch with us. We have lots of time, so I hope we’re all smart with how we use it and fully plan ahead.”
In the supplemental agreement, Skov said all the road work on the 200 and 300 blocks will still be completed by Dec. 10. The contractor, JJD Companies, also signs on to ensure all surfaces will be paved — either permanently or temporarily — prior to the completion of the current construction season. Skov said JJD also agrees to hold their prices for the next year.
“This hasn’t been any fault of the city or the contractor; it’s just the reality when you’re dealing with reconstruction in an area that was built in the 1890s,” Skov said.
Henson again said she understands that some things are simply outside the city’s control, but that staff made the right choice in siding with the businesses this time around.
“We just need a holiday season without any road blocks,” she said. “Literally.”