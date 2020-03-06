BLOOMING PRAIRIE — Student artwork is front and center at Blooming Prairie for the next week, as the high school hosts the 26th annual Zumbro Education District Traveling Art Show.
On panels set up directly inside the main entrance, there are dozens of paintings, ink drawings and computer-generated pieces from students as far away as Pine Island and Stewartville, as well as a number made by Blossoms. Brought into the district this past Thursday on its way from Hayfield, the mobile display will then move on later next week to Triton, making the rounds between all seven ZED members.
“Some schools submit work from kindergarten through 12th grade. We usually just send things in that are from 7th to 12th grade,” explained high school art teacher Nate Piller. “We can submit seven things to the traveling art show. ZED determines that based on student enrollment.”
In addition to providing on-site educational programming for students needing specialized services, ZED also provides shared in-school supports and joint initiatives like the traveling art show for its members, which are the Blooming Prairie, Byron, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, Pine Island, Stewartville and Triton school districts.
When looking for pieces to show, Piller said he’ll sometimes collect work as it comes in or photograph projects that have stood out and then ask students to bring them back for the exhibit. This year, he noted there’s a nice mixture of media. The works from Blooming Prairie range from realistic pencil and pen-and-ink drawings to computer-generated illustrations, representing a wide variety of visual styles.
One of the seniors featured in the show, Hazel Michaud, made her piece out of alcohol-based markers which she said she used for their vibrancy and the ease with which they can be blended. She noted that her drawing deals with the environment and technology — depicting in vivid colors a view from space complete with rockets and interstellar craft.
Michaud added that she came up with the idea on her own, and Piller noted that showcasing students’ self-guided projects is common with the traveling show.
“I do a lot of my work at home because it’s my passion,” added Michaud. “I want to do it as a living when I get older.”
Ninth-grader Joie Ruhter noted that she also draws often outside of school, with a designated desk set up in a quiet corner that she says is ideal for concentrating on her realistic pencil drawings. Her piece in the show is a portrait of friend Paul Sunde, with an added textual element in the background. To give it some character, Ruhter patterned the paper with the names of Sunde’s favorite cattle breeds and then drew his face in the foreground.
“We had an assignment in class to do a portrait drawing so I did three and Paul is the one that’s up,” she explained. “He really likes cows, so I put a bunch of his favorite cow breeds in the background.”
She added that she didn’t realize her piece had made it into the show until arriving at school Friday morning and seeing it positioned just past the entryway on the display’s folding wall. Although her initial reaction was surprise, Ruhter explained that she was also proud to have her work featured so prominently.
“I don’t think some of my classmates realize that I do draw,” she said, “so it made me happy to see it up there.”
On the other side of the office’s glass windows, even staff were discussing which students did what and seeing familiar faces in a different light through their art. As a senior, Michaud said she also hopes the exposure of the traveling art show will help get her name out there. She’s already decided on pursuing a fine arts degree at Rochester Community and Technical College, and said she hopes to make a living off of her creative work at some point down the line.
“I like people seeing my work because I think it could help with my future,” said Michaud. “I could maybe get work when I’m older because everyone knows about it.”
For Ruhter, she said she may not pursue art as a career — possibly wanting to go into law enforcement — but hopes to keep it as a part of her life in the future.
The 26th annual ZED Traveling Art Show will be up in the Blooming Prairie High School entryway through Thursday, March 12, at which point Piller will pack it up and drive it over to Triton for its next stop. In total this year, it will be touring the seven southern Minnesota districts from Feb. 3 through April 10.