It was a fun, innovative way to encourage free play in one of Owatonna’s busiest parks, but after further evaluation, the city has removed the structure.
“The intentions were good and it was fun,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma. “But the pieces end up not being safe, especially for that location.”
The pieces in question were the nature-based pieces installed in late 2020 at Mineral Springs Park. They included an upside down tree and multiple tree stumps. While the hope was to help encourage unstructured play and a deep-rooted care for nature in children, Tuma said they ultimately decided the pieces needed to be taken down.
The removal took place last week.
“One of the biggest problems is they were set right in the middle of the disc golf course,” Tuma said. “We realized that was causing some real safety concerns with a basket being nearby … those discs are hard and could really hurt.”
Tuma said that despite the removal from Mineral Springs Park, she recognizes that the community enjoyed them and there is a desire for them to be a part of the local parks system. Because of this, the parks crew will be relocating the stumps to a new location.
“We are going to bring the logs out to Kaplan’s Woods and place them along a nature trail,” Tuma said, adding that it makes sense to have this type of a play structure in an environment where they might actually be. “Once we catch up on some of the other work we have, we will be able to establish an area along Kaplan’s Woods.”
The upside down tree, however, will not be relocated. Though Tuma said the city is unaware of any injuries occurring as a result of playing on the tree, she reiterated that it just was not up to the safety standards the Parks Department needs to adhere to.
“Everybody’s intention was really good. This was a great idea and these pieces are really popular, natural play areas add a lot of value,” she said. “We just need to get them set up in the right spot.”
While the areas in Mineral Springs Park have already been filled and reseeded, the department will work on setting up the new natural play area next spring or summer.
“We will do it,” Tuma said. “We just have to do it right.”
Other park updates
Aside from expanding Kaplan’s Woods' already expansive nature play environment, Tuma said a couple other exciting things are happening in the Owatonna parks system.
The new play area at Lake Kohlmier Beach is set to be completed before the end of the month. It will include a new ADA-compliant drinking fountain, picnic tables, a grill and playground equipment. The project was made possible through a $100,000 grant from the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns program.
A controlled burn will happen on Nov. 8 in the northern half of the Leo Rudolph Nature Reserve, though Tuma said it will be dependent on the weather. Tuma said controlled burns benefit prairie areas by stimulating growth for grasses and wildflowers, which improves habitats for nesting areas for pheasants and non-game birds.
The controlled burn will be done by the Owatonna Fire Department as an opportunity to conduct training exercises.