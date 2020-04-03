Life has shifted for everybody due to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the amount of time that families are in close proximity to one another for an extended period of time.
While this can be an opportunity for bonding, games and laughter, it can also create stress and tension. Between the uncertainties of what is going on and for how long in relation to the novel coronavirus, children are staying home for distance learning, adults may experience extra external hardships, particularly the loss or reduction of wages.
“I am very understanding of the pressures that parents are under right now, but at the same time I want them to be aware of modeling behavior,” said Andi Arnold with the Steele County Safe and Drug Free Coalition. “There are a lot of jokes going around right now about how in 20 years the country will be run by the kids who were homeschooled by day drinkers. While those are funny, the reality is that hard liquor sales have gone up 75%, and those stats raise some eyebrows.”
Arnold, the coalition's director of community engagement, said that it’s clear that adults are turning to substances to cope, and she hopes that people will see that this is part of the cycle on how they respond to fear and anxiety.
“You’re looking to escape, and I get that using a substance such as alcohol can help release some endorphins,” Arnold said. “But once they subside, you’re back to where you started. It’s maybe time to take a step back.”
The biggest concern that Arnold has is the impact this behavior can have on children who are in the home. Children are always watching their parents and other adults in their life, and subconsciously they are learning what they perceive to be is an appropriate way to respond to stress, she said.
“Young people that are seeing this as a way to cope are much more likely to do that in their own way, too,” Arnold said, adding that family patterns of substance use is common. “My concern is that while we can joke and laugh about thing, there is actually some truth in it. Those states are a little bit alarming and shine a light on the rate that people are now consuming alcohol.”
While Arnold said that this doesn’t mean that a parent can never consume an alcoholic beverage in the presence of their children, she encourages parents to take this time and the initiative to have open and honest discussions surrounding alcohol. She recommends parents toexplain to their children about brain development and that alcohol is one of the several things reserved for adults to partake in responsibly – such as marriage and driving.
“I don’t want to add to the huge list of responsibility that parents are currently having to deal with, but just know that your children are watching you,” Arnold said. “Parents have the most influence, and right now children are learning how to deal with a stressful situation through them.”
"This is a trying situation for all of us," she said. "Let's support each other by handling it with grace and healthy choices."