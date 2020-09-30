It’s not uncommon for law enforcement agencies to request mutual aid when an event calls for more than their capacity.
The Owatonna Police Department answered the call to assist with security during President Donald Trump’s rally in Bemidji on Sept. 18, sending four officers at a total cost of $3,733.
“Minnesota law enforcement agencies are mostly independent service providers for their respective communities,” Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller said. “They are mindful that a teamwork response is necessary during daily tasks and operations. This collaborative approach is even more pronounced during operations that require a large police presence.”
The Steele County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to the mutual aid request for the President’s rally. Sheriff Lon Thiele said the request was too far north and would have taken deputies away during a time when resources are already tapped.
“We need to concentrate on Steele County,” Thiele said.
Hiller said while the request from Bemidji is one of the farthest for the Owatonna Police Department, they were only able to help fulfill the request because they had the ability and manpower to do so at that time.
“The safety and security of our community is always at the forefront of our decision making process,” Hiller said. “At times, our staffing and/or activity levels do not allow us to support or assist other communities.”
For the rally, Owatonna officers Joel Hunt, Travis Johnson, Nathan Heeren, and Josh Lee spent 22 hours assisting the local law enforcement with traffic control around the perimeter of the Bemidji airport and preventing traffic from stopping within the exclusion zone. The Owatonna Police Department’s costs were related to personnel, meals and fuel, according to Hiller.
Law enforcement agencies responding to a request for mutual aid typically don’t ask to be reimbursed by the agency requesting the assistance, instead being “paid back during their time of need,” Hiller said.
Since Dec. 7, 2016, the OPD has assisted other agencies 1,601 times. Some of those requests have been events that few agencies were adequately staffed to solely respond, including the Super Bowl, protests throughout the state and presidential visits, Hiller said. The OPD is often asked to help investigate cases where another agency has a conflict of interest and the agency assists can range from formal collaboration, such as an OPD detective being assigned to the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force during the NCAA Final Four Tournament in the Twin Cities, to daily tasks of traffic accidents and high speed pursuits, Hiller said.
Both OPD and SCSO have also benefited from mutual aid requests. In the beginning of June, more than 100 law enforcement officers from a variety of police departments and sheriff’s offices came to Owatonna to help safely respond to planned protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, according to Hiller.