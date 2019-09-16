OWATONNA — It had been a long time since Erwin Varns had been back in Owatonna and a long time since he had been on the grounds of what is now called West Hills.
And at age 92, Varns is realistic about his traveling from his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee back to Owatonna once again.
“This might be my last chance,” Varns said Saturday.
Varns was in town over the weekend for the seventh annual fall celebration held on the grounds of West Hills, formerly the Minnesota State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children, often referred to as the State School. The complex was both an educational and residential facility for wards of the state from 1886 to 1945. In those years — nearly six decades — 10,635 children lived, went to school, and, yes, worked at the orphanage.
One of those children was Erwin Varns.
“The orphanage was a very disciplined place,” Varns said in very measured tones. “It had to be with hundreds of kids running around.”
Varns arrived in 1934, when the country was in the midst of the Great Depression and when Varns was just 7 years old. He stayed throughout most of the Depression, leaving when he was 12 to go live and work on a farm.
To refer to the State School as the “state orphanage,” as many do, is only partially true. Yes, the State School had orphans who lived there, but many were children who were abandoned because their parents could no longer care for them — something that became increasingly the case during the Depression. Other children were abused and became wards of the state.
“My brother was here also,” Varns said. “He called this place a ‘prison without walls.’”
But Varns said he saw it differently.
“We were in the Depression. It gave kids a home, provided them with the necessities,” he said. “What would they do otherwise?”
Though it has been 80 years since Varns left the State School and though his tenure at the institution was not nearly so long as some other boys and girls, he still remembers those days vividly.
“Like any other institution, it has to be well run, like a well-oiled machine,” he said. “The supervisors were rather strict. We had to march to breakfast, then come back [to the cottages] and cleanup and go to school. During the non-school times, the older boys worked on the farm — there used to be a complete working farm here — and the younger boys worked in the cottage.”
There was another reason that Varns returned to Owatonna and the orphanage site over the weekend. He was looking for an old friend and cottage mate — Harvey Ronglien.
“I always like to say I’m a State School kid and proud of it,” Ronglien has said in the past.
Ronglien was a resident of the school from 1932 through 1943. Part of that time he lived in Cottage 11 — now a part of the Minnesota State Public School Orphanage Museum, which held Saturday’s celebration — where he lived alongside Varns.
“I’m not sure he’ll recognize me,” Ronglien said Saturday when he heard that Varns was there on the State School grounds for the celebration.
But just moments later, the two were face to face, and within minutes they were laughing together like old friends.
Though Saturday’s celebration was a reunion for the men and women who had been State Schoolers as boys and girls, and though it was meant to be a way of helping attendees learn some of the history of the State School, there was another special purpose behind Saturday’s celebration.
At 2 p.m., the Museum Board, with the wholehearted endorsement of the Owatonna City Council, dedicated a portion of the West Hills Complex in memory of Maxine Ronglien, Harvey’s wife, who died in June 2017.
Maxine Ronglien was the chair and chief operations director of the Orphanage Museum Board of Directors from 1999 to 2011 and remained on the board after she stepped down from the chair. And it was largely because of the work of the Rongliens that the Orphanage Museum ever got established in Owatonna in the first place.
Shortly before the 2 p.m. dedication of the Maxine Ronglein memorial garden, the same came out — something that had been noticeably absent from sight during what had been up to that point a very gray day.
The metaphorical significance was not lost on Anne Peterson, the current museum director.
“The sun came out,” Peterson said. “Maxine was making sure everything was just right.”