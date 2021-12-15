While it’s likely to be a year or two before shovels hit the ground, and it’s unclear which if any local projects might be targeted for investments, area business and labor leaders are both excited about the potential impact of the large infrastructure bill passed at the federal level.
Formally titled the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package is projected to bring $6.8 billion in infrastructure investment to Minnesota, according to estimates provided by the White House. Those transportation dollars are expected to be doled out by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which will award grants to state agencies, such as the Minnesota Department of Transportation, according to funding formulas specified by the federal government.
In addition to funding allocated to Minnesota in the bill, transportation agencies will have the ability to compete for even more infrastructure funding, in the form of several additional competitive grant programs issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Sheldon Steele, business manager for LiUNA (Laborers' International Union of North America) Local 405, which covers 14 counties in southeastern and south central Minnesota, touted the bill’s passage as a major victory for construction workers across the region.
“We all know that, historically, our roads and bridges are in terrible shape,” he said. “This is the biggest bill since Roosevelt, and it will put a lot of families to work.”
Impact
Over the coming years, Steele believes that Minnesotans will have a much stronger economy to look forward to as inefficiencies and decay within the state’s transportation system are dealt with and wages flow into the pockets of construction workers. Steele said that support from organized labor was crucial to the bill’s passage. Across Minnesota and North Dakota, more than 3,000 LiUNA members contacted their members of Congress and asked them to support the bill according to the union.
“Our laborers really fought hard for this, and our members of Congress heard their cries," he said.
Steele noted that, before COVID-19, work in the construction industry had been booming. While that slowed a bit during the pandemic, he touted estimates suggesting that the infrastructure bill’s passage could boost work hours by 30% to 50%.
With so much work to be done, the only limiting factor might be the ability to find workers. Steele and local business leaders, like Owatonna Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier, expect close partnerships in the years to come between local workforce development agencies and the construction industry will be needed to meet that demand.
“There will certainly be a lot of work within the industry,” Meier said.
While support for investing in basic infrastructure like roads and bridges is broad, some local leaders raised concerns as well. Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, warned that if contractors have trouble meeting the project demand, the result could be inflated bids costly for taxpayers.
While expressing support for “bricks and mortar” infrastructure, Jasinski also said he’s concerned that certain provisions of the bill are too focused on addressing racial inequality or addressing climate change, instead of basic infrastructure needs.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson is also concerned that too much of the bill is going to off-topic “pet projects.” However, Johnson said that, overall, it’s important that significant investments be made in infrastructure.
Bipartisan … mostly
Touted as a bipartisan initiative, the infrastructure bill’s final passage came mostly along party lines. Thirteen moderate Republicans broke the party line to support the bill, while six Democrats from the party’s left wing, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, voted against it.
The infrastructure legislation lost some Republican support after President Biden tried to tie its passage to that of his Build Back Better bill, which includes provisions such as paid family and medical leave, robust subsidies for childcare, and caps on prescription drug costs. By tying the success of the two bills together, Biden hoped to unite his party’s moderate and left wings behind both pieces of legislation.
However, it also appeared to alienate some House Republicans, such as Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber, from supporting the final infrastructure bill.
“No one wants an infrastructure bill more than me,” said Rep. Stauber in a statement after the bill’s passage. “Regrettably, Nancy Pelosi and other Democrat leaders made it abundantly clear that the $1.2 trillion Senate infrastructure bill is inextricably linked to their bloated multi-trillion-dollar tax-and-spend package.”
Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth, slammed the bill as part of a “radical tax and spending spree,” which according to Hagedorn includes “reckless left wing planks to raise taxes, increase deficit spending, impose the Green New Deal, grant amnesty to illegals” and more.
However, the bulk of the infrastructure bill’s impact is expected to be on fixing up the country’s increasingly dilapidated network of roads. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers, more than 40% of America’s road network is now in poor to fair condition.
Roads
Minnesota specifically has more than 140,000 miles of roadway, the fifth most of any U.S. state, and more than 80% of those roads are located in rural areas. According to White House estimates, more than 4,986 miles of those roads are currently in poor condition.
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, who currently serves as the lead Republican on the House Transportation Committee, said that, while it’s still not exactly clear how much the legislation will do for greater Minnesota, the need is undeniable.
“I am very much aware that townships and cities and counties are hurting for additional dollars,” he said. “I want to do everything I can to see what funding is available.”
Without additional funding, the problem is expected to get worse. The 2017 Minnesota Highway Investment Plan estimated that without changes to the state’s transportation funding, Minnesota highway repairs would be underfunded by about $17.7 billion over the next 20 years.
This shortfall of roughly $885 million per year would be covered by the $4.5 billion in road dollars over the next five years that White House estimates project Minnesota will receive under the federal government’s funding allocation formula.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, noted that MnDOT would be the agency in charge of project prioritization. Nonetheless, legislators would have significant sway too, because the state will have to provide matching funds in order to unlock the federal dollars.
Clean water
In addition to basic road repairs, the bill is expected to provide about $680 million to improve the state’s water infrastructure. A centerpiece of the initiative will be a comprehensive effort to remove and replace lead pipes.
According to a report released earlier this year by the Natural Resources Defense Council, Minnesota is believed to have the 10th most lead pipes carrying drinking water of any state in the nation. While the NRDC’s estimates are inexact, because Minnesota could not provide full data for the entire state, about 260,000 or more lead pipes are believed to be currently carrying drinking water across Minnesota.
In many cases, families are not aware that their drinking water may be contaminated with lead. There is no safe level of lead in drinking water, and it can cause catastrophic, life-long damage to the health of children in particular.
The legislation also includes about $11.7 billion over five years for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which helps localities to fund repairs and replacements of aging wastewater treatment facilities to keep them in compliance with the Clean Water Act. That investment will be particularly welcome in Greater Minnesota, where ratepayers are often charged two to tree times as much for service as metro area residents, and smaller communities are struggling to cover the significant cost of maintaining and replacing key water infrastructure.
Sen. Mike Goggin, R-Red Wing, said he would particularly welcome additional federal investment in wastewater infrastructure projects, such as the proposed North Zumbro Sanitary District, a proposed initiative of four communities in his district.
The new sanitary district would replace aging wastewater treatment facilities in Goodhue, Pine Island, Wanamingo, and Zumbrota, with one new wastewater treatment facility in Zumbrota. In total, the project would cost about $84 million.
Despite the hefty up-front price tag, the cities argue that the project will offer long-term savings. Goggin hopes that with additional funding, more communities will be able to take an innovative and efficient approach to dealing with their wastewater challenges.
“I will be a big proponent of supporting our rural communities with their wastewater needs,” Goggin said. “When you look at the wastewater facilities that are in so many of our communities, they’re in need of upgrades and replacements.”
Broadband
Local legislators, like Goggin and Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, were also pleased to see that the state appears in line to get $100 million in funding for rural broadband. Earlier this year, legislators allocated $70 million for their Border-to-Border grant program with the goal of achieving connectivity for all Minnesotans.
While $70 million marked the single largest investment in rural broadband in the state’s history, it fell short of the $120 million recommended by the governor’s Task Force on Broadband and backed by a bipartisan coalition of legislators.
Under state law, every household and business must have internet access with download speeds of at least 25mbps per second and upload speeds of at least 3mbps per second by 2022. Those targets make a big jump in 2026, increasing to 100 megabits per second for downloads and 20 megabits per second for uploads.
The state does not appear on track to meet its broadband goals.
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, more than 8% of Minnesota households still do not have access to broadband service meeting even the 2022 speed goals. According to the governor’s task force, the total cost of connecting all Minnesotans not currently connected to broadband would come in at about $868 million, with much of that investment expected to come from the private sector.
Covering those still unconnected is proving to be a major challenge, because they generally live in the most rural and isolated parts of the state. Still, Lippert expressed optimism that the federal investment could help broadband to reach even the most isolated of Minnesotans.
“We’re focused on bringing broadband to every corner of the state,” he said.