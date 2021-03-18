Owatonna is once again throwing its hat in the ring to receive funding that will help connect two of the city’s most popular trails.
During the Owatonna City Council meeting Tuesday, Parks and Recreation Director Jenna Tuma informed the board that there's an opportunity to apply for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Local Trail Connections Grant to assist in a potential 2022 project.
“This was applied for last [year] for the Kaplan’s Woods parkway trail connection to the 18th Street trail,” Tuma said. “It did not pass – not because of credibility or not scoring high, but because the grant ran out of funding.”
Tuma said they were feeling confident in reapplying for the grant and told the council the connection is needed for both public safety and to accomplish the city’s master plan for parks and trails. A previous user count done by the city shows that the two trails are heavily used and popular, averaging 12 to 17 users per hour. Additionally, there is an average of 725 cars daily traveling by the entrance of the park.
The connection, which would be a 0.16-mile paved trail crossing the railroad tracks and then traverse the edge of Kaplan’s Woods to connect with the 18th Street trail, would also favor requirements for regional designation by the Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission. Tuma said it could also lead to the creation of additional cross-country ski trails in the area.
The new segment of trail will be called Kaplan’s Crossing.
The grant calls for a 25% match of the total project cost, which would total $33,217 from the city that can consist of contracted services. The total project cost is $132,867.
The council unanimously approved the application.
Also during the meeting, the council unanimously approved development agreements for three projects in the city. The agreements included the downtown hotel project, the Pearl Street apartments project and the new Owatonna High School project.