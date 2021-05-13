After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the streets of Owatonna are once again set to become alive with music this summer with the return of the Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival this summer.
A big difference, however, is that the performances by the 13 participating bands will not be open to the public. Leslea Partridge, president of the festival board, said despite changes in the state’s COVID-19 restrictions the decision to close off the festival from in-person spectators is set in stone.
“As much as we would love to have it go back to normal we have to stay on this path,” Partridge said. “Out of respect of the bands, schools and judges who are coming and the safety of our community – which is still at the forefront – we won’t have spectators this year.”
Though the festival will look extremely different without the thousands of spectators who typically come out to enjoy the marching band competition, Partridge said the board is ecstatic to welcome back the bands June 19. Partridge said she specifically heard from the band directors a strong desire to bring the festival back and give the students the opportunity to compete and be judged.
“It really became evident last year that we made the right decision, and of course we were all very disappointed, but out of that desire from the band directors to give their kids this opportunity we were ready to go ahead with a new format,” Partridge said.
According to Partridge, the judging team that the festival works with each year had developed a new judging format that would allow bands to either compete in person or send in a video of their performance. Throughout the season, marching bands will be competing against themselves instead of against one another.
By the end of 2020, Partridge said many bands registered to partake in the Owatonna-based festival. As of this week, all 13 bands are committed to travelling to Owatonna and competing in person.
The bands will still practice on their normal streets, Partridge said, and perform one time in “play zone one” located next to Trinity Lutheran Church. Though the bands will not be marching and performing throughout town, Partridge said the performances will be streamed live at OwatonnaBandFestival.com and via Owatonna Live.
“We are encouraging people to get the jab so we can come fully come back and have a lot of fun next year,” Partridge said, encouraging residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. “It will be a whole different story next year.”
About Harry Wenger
Since its inaugural year, the Harry Wenger Marching Band Festival continues to be a fitting tribute to one of Owatonna’s leading businessmen, whose lifelong relationship with music started as a passion which became his livelihood and ultimately spurred the creation of a multi-million dollar corporation with a global presence.
However, Harry Wenger is not simply remembered as a business mogul, but the “The Music Man” – a hard-working innovator with a wide practical streak and a soft heart. He is perhaps best described by a telling line in a tract written for his memorial service in 1992:
“Harry had square, efficient, expressive hands – hands that could direct a symphony, devise an intricate mechanism, clean fish, skin a deer, pat a child on the head or caress a loved one,” it reads.
Wenger made his way to Owatonna in 1936 where he took over the school’s music department. During this time, he began tinkering in the basement of his house on Mitchell Street, trying to create a better conducting baton or music stand.
In 1946, he created and patented a special chair to help children balance the sousaphone. That same year, he officially formed the Wenger Company. He retired from teaching to give his full attention to the manufacturing company in 1953.
This year, the Wenger Corporation will celebrate its 75th anniversary.