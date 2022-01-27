Many older adults prefer to stay in their home for as long as possible, and, luckily, organizations such as Semcac are here to make that possible.
Over the course of the pandemic, however, everyone was staying home, and seniors in Steele County felt the weight of isolation impede on their independence.
During the Steele County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, representatives from Semcac, a nonprofit Community Action Agency serving southeastern Minnesota, updated the commissioners on the drastic pivots it had to make when the COVID-19 pandemic first struck. Additionally, they said the pandemic heightened the need for the services Semcac provides.
“Obviously we had a very challenging year in 2020 and again in 2021,” said Doug Grout, executive director of Semcac. “But I think we have helped a lot of people and have done a lot of good things.”
According to Grout, Semcac served 21,786 unduplicated individuals — across more than 11,000 households — in Steele County in 2020. There was also an additional 41,423 rides via public transit, with more than 600 clients working through a COVID Housing Assistance Program.
“When COVID hit, we had to keep working … all our services had to stay open and running on full capacity,” Grout said. “We did receive some additional money to help people with COVID-19 through the CARES and later through the American Rescue Plan, and we were asked by MnDOT to create a program in virtually no time within the last quarter 2020 to provide transportation to patients with COVID to their medical appointments.”
One of the most well known services Semcac provides in Steele County is Meals on Wheels. In 2020, Grout said 17,498 nutritious meals were delivered to 382 Steele County seniors in Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Medford and Owatonna.
In 2021, Grout said that number increased to roughly 23,000 meals to 500 unduplicated seniors in the county.
“These seniors are homebound and don’t have the ability to leave their homes and have an inability to cook for themselves,” Grout said. He added that of those meals in 2021, about 13,000 of them were within Owatonna city limits.
“We are seeing a need for our services steadily increasing with the prolonged pandemic,” Grout told the commissioners. “We are estimated the same levels in 2022.”
According to Grout, one of the hardest struggles the local seniors have faced during the pandemic is the inability to to leave their home and social with others. He said their congregate meal settings — one in Blooming Prairie, one in Ellendale, and two in Owatonna — serve the primary purpose of allowing seniors to come together and not remain completely isolated inside their homes.
“We were finally able to reopen our dining sites this last summer and we continue to have the focal point being a place for seniors to have a low-cost meal and gather,” Grout said. “The vital resource is that access — to meet with others and give them a sense of community.”
With the increase in needs for their services, Grout and Jeff Wyant, the senior services director for Semcac, stressed the need for continued community support and funding from local government agencies.
“State and federal funding is really at a standstill,” Wyant said. “It is very pivotal that we continue to receive allocations from local governments.”
Aside from the senior meals programs, Semcac also provides services in senior and caregiver advocacy, energy assistance, weatherization, housing rehab loans, outreach and emergency services, and Head Start programs.
Semcac is now the designated Community Action Agency for Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Steele and Winona counties, and provide limited services in Goodhue, Olmsted, Rice, Wabasha and Waseca counties.