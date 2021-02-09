Three goals are on the minds of Lincoln Elementary staff as this year progresses.
On Monday night, Lincoln Elementary staff including Principal Mary Hawkins, instructional coach Kelly Kruger and kindergarten teacher Brandi Vieths presented the building’s goals and the school’s actions to reach these goals in its annual update to the Owatonna School Board.
Goals for Lincoln staff include maintaining a safe and predictable environment for all students, ensuring all students make at least one year’s worth of growth in reading and math, and learning how to do school through an unprecedented pandemic.
“We know that 2020 presented challenges to our school and to our world, but we will remember 2020 as maybe a year that we took great leaps in education and so we want to share with you what we feel were some of those successes ... even in a very difficult year,” Hawkins said to the board.
The school surveyed Lincoln staff asking them to compare distance learning from last spring to distance learning this fall. Staff were asked to rate their experience on a scale with one being “not well” to five representing “extremely well.” Of the 56 responses, 48.2% rated the experience a four, 37.5% responded with a five and the remaining rated the experience a three. Kruger says many of the respondents attributed the increase in distance learning success to the one-to-one ratio of students to devices this fall.
The school also asked its staff what technology tools they used this past year that enhanced students' learning. Google Classroom was listed as the most used platform, and runners up included Google Suite, Screencastify, Seesaw and Flipgrid.
“I would say, at most, maybe five teachers across the board used some of these tools (last year),” Kruger said. “You look at this list now and how it's really transformed what we're doing in the classroom with that initiative of learning first, technology second.”
Lincoln school staff anticipate continued use of the platforms even after the pandemic has run its course. Beyond the technology skills, students and staff have learned grit, patience, perseverance, responsibility and flexibility this year in a way that may not have happened otherwise.
“I think this was an experiment on relevance in education, if something's presented to us as a problem, we have to learn the tools to get beyond that,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins also discussed the successes of the Discovery Program within Lincoln’s walls. The Discovery Program is the district’s most intensive program for kids who might struggle with their behavior, emotions and interactions with others. Special education students are enrolled in the program.
At Lincoln there are two classrooms, one for kindergarten through second grade students and another for students in grades three through five. While Lincoln is about four years into the program, it’s been the most recent year that staff have seen the program “really come together,” as Hawkins puts it.
Out of the 12 students in the program, nine are at a place where they can integrate into general education classes. Lincoln students are also spending more time on integration, Hawkin pointed out. Using a point system which evaluates how well students are managing themselves, Hawkins announced that a year ago 44% of students were integrating and this year that number went up to 75%.
“We wanted to just share an update on that program and let you know we're making good progress there,” Hawkins said.
Students are also using more “self time,” which allows students time to regulate themselves. Students are getting better at recognizing when self time is needed and they may need some space to regain their composure.
Lincoln staff are trained in Life Space Crisis Intervention (LSCI), where teachers learn about the impact of trauma and develop an awareness on the importance of positive interactions between students and adults. Lincoln staff use Performance Tracking System (PTS) language and ideas in general education, so all students, Discovery Program or not, will recognize the vocabulary used in their classroom.
Lastly a School Linked Mental Health therapist has been added to the school’s roster, effectively adding more support for students who need the extra help. The therapist comes in three days a week to Lincoln.