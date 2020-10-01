The Mayo Clinic Health System will permanently close its clinics in Blooming Prairie and Kenyon at the end of 2020, it announced on Thursday.
The two part-time clinics, which were open one to two days per week, have been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March to allow the staff to work at their main clinic locations to meet a higher patient demand, according to the Mayo Clinic's announcement. The two locations will likely not reopen before the clinics are permanently closed later this year when the leases for the two locations expire. The Mayo Clinic was reviewing its locations as part of its look at "viable solutions" to be able to continue serving rural communities and it made the "difficult" decision to close the two locations, said Kristy Jacobson, communications manager with the health system.
"We will continue to work closely with community leaders, local officials and our providers and staff members to ensure a smooth transition for all patients and ensure they continue to receive high-quality care, close to home," the Mayo Clinic stated in its announcement.
The staff at the two clinics will continue to work at their main locations and no positions will be eliminated. Patients who are impacted will be able to continue to visit their health care providers at the remaining locations and will receive a letter with more information, Jacobson said.
The Mayo Clinic will continue to offer services at other locations that include Owatonna, Faribault, Austin, Cannon Falls and Zumbrota.