As the COVID-19 crisis drags into its sixth month with no end in sight, local immigration advocates say that an already backlogged immigration system has become more difficult to navigate than ever.
Immigrant families are also facing new burdens from the federal government. Last week, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that it was nearly doubling the cost of applying for citizenship and for the first time, would impose a fee on asylum seekers. Another program in the spotlight lately is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, or DACA. Created by former President Barack Obama, DACA allows some non-citizens who arrived in the U.S. as children to avoid deportation and become eligible for work permits.
Although the Supreme Court blocked the Trump Administration’s efforts to end DACA in June, the administration announced last month that it would stop accepting new applications for the program as it reviews its future.
Living in fear
Edgar Blanco was a child when he arrived in the United States in 2002. Due to a lack of opportunities in his native Mexico, Blanco's parents came to the U.S. in search of a better life.
“My parents brought me here when I was young, we didn’t really have a choice,” he said. “I still remember there were no jobs back in Mexico, and we would have nothing to eat.”
Since then, Blanco has gotten married and is raising three kids in Rice County. Thanks to the work permit provided under DACA, he’s been fortunate enough to get a job that brings in a good wage and has even enabled him to provide health insurance for his family. While his family enjoys the protections of U.S. citizenship, Blanco has continued to rely on DACA to stay in the U.S. As the debate over DACA rages, Blanco fears he could lose not only his job, but his family.
“Being illegal is very hard, especially as you start building your family,” he said. “You’re afraid that you get deported you will never be able to see your family again.”
Blanco was fortunate enough to apply for a renewal of his three-year work permit just before the pandemic hit in March. What used to be a processing period for work permits of around 90 days is niw five to six months.
As a result, many individuals in the U.S. under DACA or programs like Temporary Protected Status are now unable to provide for their families, said Guillermo Gorrin, a Twin Cities-area Immigration Advocate and 2017 St. Olaf College graduate.
“If you want to renew your work permit you have to file within a certain time. You can’t file too early or too late,” he said. “If you file too late the application will be pending (when the old permit expires) and you run the risk that you won’t be able to work.”
Gorrin said that a loss of a work permit often constitutes a particularly huge blow for families since many individuals with such permits, like Blanco, often make a good living and help to provide for their families in the U.S. — and back home. While delays in the immigration system may be pushing people out of legal status, immigration raids have continued. Gorrin said that’s a particularly sensitive issue because many of those families, like Blanco’s, are of mixed citizenship status and thus are separated.
“It’s a delicate issue,” he said. “You have children who are already settled here and family members who are not citizens. That creates a lot of problems.”
Detention issues
Earlier this week, the New York-based International Rescue Committee released a statement raising significant concerns about ICE’s handling of the pandemic that included shocking claims from an anonymous detainee represented by the group.
“ICE does not respect any COVID public health measures — they don’t pay attention to the rules,” the statement read. “Here I am in a room with over 100 people — like being in a crowded market. We are given soap and masks, but ICE agents do not wear masks, and do not respect quarantine — which is especially bad since we share so many spaces and materials. I have never seen them measure a single person’s temperature.”
According to ICE statistics, nearly 4,000 detainees have tested positive since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 1,000 of them remain in custody, while others have left on one of the more than 450 likely deportation flights ICE has organized since the start of the year.
So far 11 countries have confirmed that they received COVID-positive deportees. In the statement, IRC called on ICE to release significant numbers of detainees and halt deportations until the pandemic is under control.
“Locking up individuals seeking safety during the most infectious pandemic in 100 years is beyond inhumane,” said Olga Byrne, IRC’s Director of Immigration. “Public health experts universally agree that social distancing is one of the most important measures we can all take to combat the spread of COVID-19, something that is impossible in ICE’s detention facilities.”
Gorrin said the situation is particularly difficult for refugees and immigrants from his native Venezuela. The Venezuelan community is one of the fastest growing communities in Minnesota, nearly tripling in population from 2010 to 2018 according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
“A lot of Venezuelans are relying on work permits from their asylum applications or they have pending hearings with the court,” he said. “Now, they’re not able to go to the hearings.”
Home to the world's largest oil reserves, Venezuela was once one of the Western Hemisphere's most prosperous countries. But in 1998, voters fed up with corruption and mismanagement turned to a leftist strongman, Hugo Chávez, who put the country on a path toward authoritarian decay.
Today, more than 5 million Venezuelans have fled their nation amidst an extreme economic and political crisis. Meanwhile, the grotesque human rights abuses and anti-democratic maneuvers of Chávez's handpicked successor, Nicolás Maduro, have led the U.S. and most democratic countries in the region to break off ties and recognize National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó as the country's legitimate President.
Broad consequences
The pandemic has also brought many individuals’s pursuit of citizenship to a screeching halt. While United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has managed to get citizenship ceremonies going again through creative means, like drive-thru ceremonies, other points in the process remain roadblocks.
In particular, a freeze on naturalization interviews could have sizable effects. According to an analysis by Boundless, a Seattle-based immigration resource center, some 300,000 immigrants may be unable to vote in November because of it.
Other immigrants have also been impacted by the ongoing drama over the Department of Homeland Security’s Public Charge rule. First announced last summer, the measure was designed to make it harder for low income immigrants to apply for a green card or visa. It’s also been the subject of an ongoing legal battle that the Trump Administration finally seemed to have won when the courts allowed it to go into effect on Feb. 24. However, a July 29 injunction halted it once again.
Under the new Public Charge rule, DHS is seeking to expand the list of programs which can be considered in determining an applicant’s likelihood of becoming a public charge. The proposed list would include public housing, food stamps and, with select exemptions, Medicaid.
The proposed rule would also grant immigration officers broader discretion to determine who is likely to become a “public charge” by analyzing certain weighted factors, which can include age, health status, family size, income, credit score, and ability to speak English.
As a result of the rule and general climate of fear it has engendered, immigrant families are now more hesitant than ever to ask for any sort of assistance, said Northfield Community Action Director Scott Wopata.
“People are really scared about putting themselves out there during this time,” he said. “The idea of accessing assistance comes with a perceived barrier given the concern of what it might mean for the future immigration status for you and your family.”
Access to health care has long been particularly challenging for low-income and undocumented immigrants. Many work in essential industries and given their lack of financial security, have little choice but to keep going to work despite the risk posed by COVID.
As a result, it’s hardly surprising that according to an analysis of data from 640,000 confirmed cases released last month by the New York Times showed immigrant communities and people of color contracting the virus at rates vastly exceeding the general population. The Times’ data showed that the gap has been particularly large in Minnesota. Despite its inclusive reputation, the state is among the most unequal states when it comes to disparities in educational attainment as well as key economic indicators.
“There’s no way for people to not go to work because it’s their only source of income,” said Faysel Ali, who's served as co-chair of the Faribault Diversity Coalition. “Then, because you don’t have benefits you get COVID and mostly likely die from it … this is a crisis that is mostly inevitable.”
The climate of fear among low-income and undocumented communities also has significant impacts on the U.S. Census, particularly locally. About 13% of Faribault residents were born in a foreign country, one of the highest shares of any city in greater Minnesota.
For each person not counted in the census, state and local governments could lose as much as $28,000 in aid from the federal government over a decade. That means fewer resources to spend on health care, education, roads, emergency services and social programs.
Julie Olson of Somali Community Services, who chairs the local Complete Count Committee’s “Hard to Reach” subcommittee, said that Latin immigrants have proven particularly reticent to engage in the census because of privacy concerns.
“It’s harder to do outreach to the Latino community because they’re a little more skeptical of the government,” she said. “The current Administration’s approach has put people in an uncomfortable position.”
Mar Valdecantos, vice chair of the Northfield Human Rights Commission and Director of Neighbors United in Northfield, is an immigrant herself. Valdecantos said she waited more than two decades to become an immigrant because she hoped the system might improve. Instead, she said the system has only become more troubled. Valdecantos said that the country needs a comprehensive immigration reform bill, the kind of which hasn’t been enacted since Ronald Reagan was in the White House.
For children in particular, Valdecantos says that just the fear that their parents could be taken from them inflicts deep trauma. Even as many immigrants become beloved members of their communities, that fear still doesn’t subside.
“You have a lot of people doing a lot of good work, and they can’t participate or give back to their communities,” she said. “People in their communities they love them, they love the work they do, but they live in fear, thinking, ‘maybe this will be the day I am taken.’”