Libby Zeman will be stepping in as the new Washington Elementary School principal and is excited for the school year to begin.
Zeman grew up in the cities and began her career in education at a St. Paul school in 2004. After teaching there for a year, her and her husband relocated to Owatonna and she began working at the district office. She has worked at the former Junior High School and prior to taking on the role as principal had been a teaching and learning coach for the district.
The Owatonna School District hired Zeman as the new principal in June following the resignation of Beth Svenby the month prior. According to Superintendent Jeff Elstad, Svenby decided to pursue other ventures.
"Beth was a great principal and asset to the district for many years," Elstad said. "But it was time for her to move on to something else."
Elstad added that the district couldn’t be happier to see Zeman enter the role of principal.
“We are very happy to have Libby - she brings a good background of experience in the Owatonna Public School system," Elstad said. "She has a strong instructional background and we are excited to see all of the great things she will help us do.”
Though Zeman is excited for her new role to begin next week, becoming a principal is something that almost never happened. Four years ago, some of Zeman’s colleagues urged her to get her administrative license. She describes herself as a life-long learner and very much enjoyed the program and internship to become a principal.
“It’s exciting to be joining such an amazing team here at Washington,” Zeman said. “They are truly a family of amazing learners and educators.”
Zeman is most excited about the learners, to use her word.
“We are a learning community so when I say learners, I mean all of the people who learn in the building – students and staff,” she said.
Recently, the school has been coordinating times for returning students and their parents to meet their teachers and see their classroom. Zeman describes how wonderful it was to have the kids back in the hallways and was ecstatic to see all the smiling faces and seeing that many of the children were excited for school to start.
After many unknowns of how the 2020-2021 school year would play out, Zeman says the focus this year is getting students back into a routine.
“We plan to start the school year like normal by establishing a routine, so the kids know what to expect," she said. "Keeping consistent where we can will help them feel better and more confident.”
Although Zeman is not originally from Owatonna, she couldn’t imagine a better place to make a home and raise a family.