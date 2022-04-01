The self-proclaimed biggest cheerleader for downtown Owatonna is getting an opportunity to prove just how deep her passion runs.
Earlier this week, the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announced Lisa Cochran will be stepping into the role of MainStreet director beginning April 11. Cochran is filling the position left vacant by Shirley Schultz, who officially retired from the role last summer. Though previously a part-time position, the Chamber and city of Owatonna agreed this winter the position would be better served in a full-time capacity.
"The city's EDA puts dollars into the program and contracts the position with the chamber in a pretty equal match," said Chamber President Brad Meier. "The decision was made that we would both invest more into the program, and I think it's going to be much needed and will only help keep the momentum of everything already going on in downtown Owatonna."
A new Marriott Courtyard hotel is nearing completion on the 200 block of Cedar Avenue, and the 100 block will soon undergo construction for the streetscape project — mirroring the work done on the 200 and 300 blocks last summer and fall. Meier said, because city officials have taken a stance on prioritizing the downtown area, the two entities agree on the importance the MainStreet position.
"There are a lot of facets that go into the MainStreet program — finding volunteers, raising money, following historical guidelines that need to be kept in tact to keep our downtown looking the same," Meier said. "We both see this role as being an important part of economic development in Owatonna."
Unconditional love for downtown
Cochran couldn't be more pleased to be stepping into the role in a full-time capacity.
"My husband Steve and I moved to Owatonna in 1990 when he got a job at the hardware store when it was in it's old location," Cochran said, laughing about how her family was "baptized by Cedar" from the first moment they arrived in the city.
Originally from St. Peter, the Cochrans stayed in Owatonna and raised their two children — Tyler and Emily — before moving to Iowa in 2013 for three years. When it was time to relocate again, and after their first grandchild was born, Cochran said there was never a question they would end up back in Owatonna — and it was no surprise when she returned to working downtown.
"I have been connected to the downtown area since the very beginning," Cochran said. "The heart of any community can be the downtown district, and we have the city leaders and business owners here who take a serious pride in our downtown — you can't help but get excited for everything going on."
When Cochran first lived in Owatonna, she worked at Kristi's Clothing on the 300 block of Cedar. In 2009, she began working at Owatonna Shoe on the 100 block and continued to work there until the couple moved in 2013. When they returned, Cochran resumed working at the longtime shoe store until 2021, after she helped found Box Babes with three other downtown business women and to go work at The Hat Chic Clothing Company.
Aside from working downtown, Cochran has been involved with anything and everything to take place on Cedar Avenue for many years. Co-chair of the Owatonna Business Partnership, Cochran has helped in a leadership role with GEM Days, Downtown Thursdays and a variety of other downtown initiatives. It was her work with OBP that helped Meier know she was the perfect fit for the MainStreet job.
"We are very excited to have Lisa come on board [at the Chamber] for a variety of reasons — she's been involved in the downtown area with retail stores for many years and shares a big interest in the betterment of downtown," Meier said. "I had the opportunity to work with her because of her active involvement in OBP, and she will mesh well with her personality and her approach with people. She has always been a positive influence downtown."
Looking forward and beyond
While there will be a lot of Cochran to learn about the MainStreet program — which is affiliated with both the state and national programs — she expects her biggest focus this year to be on ramping up the Downtown Thursday events.
"I want to see the streets just packed with vendors and makers and food trucks, all the way from the 100 to the 300 block," she said. "We want the events to be even more vibrant and fun and for everyone … It would be exciting to see if we could expand a stage down in the 300 block so we can get people moving throughout the whole area and not just going down to the park."
With that energy and enthusiasm, Meier said he is confident the MainStreet role will be used to its full potential with Cochran at the helm.
"Her passion for downtown is contagious," Meier said. "We have big projects coming to completion, but that's not the end of what we want to see happen. We have to keep going and improving, and Lisa is the right person to keep it all moving forward."
Meier said he is hopeful to provide news on filling the tourism director position at the chamber sometime next week.