A mascot match-up between the Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms and the Moorhead Spuds came down to the wire Wednesday morning, with the area’s home team ultimately finishing a close second.
For the final round of voting in the Minnesota State High School League Nickname Challenge, anyone with an account on the social media platform Twitter had 48 hours to cast a vote for their favorite mascot. The poll, hosted by league media specialist John Millea, opened Monday morning and the winner was announced just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
While the Spuds were in the lead for much of the matchup, the Blossoms came back briefly during the last few hours of voting. It looked like anyone’s game down to the last second when the Spuds pulled back in the lead — gathering 50.4% of the vote, as opposed to 49.6% for Blooming Prairie.
Associate Principal Alison Mach in Blooming Prairie was watching the poll closely, and saw the Blossoms momentarily take the lead early in real time Wednesday morning.
“We were behind by at least 6 points for a while, and I didn’t know if we could win it. Then around midnight or 1 a.m. on Wednesday, we slowly crept back up,” she said. “I had looked around midnight and started seeing some changes, and then I happened to be up around 4 a.m. and it was tied.”
Earlier this week, Mach said she had talked with fellow administrators in the district about how it was stressful again watching the numbers come in. “It was the first competition I felt like I’d had in months,” she added.
“The Spuds got off to an early lead at the beginning, then it got to a 6-point lead,” recalled Millea. “After going through the entire 64-school bracket, I learned by watching that there’s an ebb and a flow — but when someone has a 6-point lead, that’s really hard to change.”
Still, the Blossoms came back Wednesday morning before their narrow loss. Millea added that he got a message from a fan saying it seemed like the Spuds had just hit a 3-point buzzer beater to win it all Wednesday morning.
“That’s really what it felt like,” Millea added. “It was like watching a sporting event.”
In starting the tournament this spring, Millea said one of his goals was to replicate a high school sporting event and give communities a sense of that competition during the pandemic. Still, while there was some friendly banter sent back and forth between rivals — including the Moorhead Orchestra offering to send potatoes to Blooming Prairie next spring, in return for flowers — Mach added that one of the most fun things about the competition was the camaraderie and the chance to learn about other school districts in the state.
“The longer it went on and people kept hearing more about it, the more people paid attention and that’s what was so fun about it toward the end,” she said, “we were learning about other schools and sharing more about our history.”
While Millea said he wasn’t surprised to find the Blossoms squaring off against the Spuds in the final, he didn’t have a clear favorite going into the championship round. While Moorhead had made a pretty clean sweep of their challengers up to that point, Blooming Prairie had had some closer matchups.
“Moorhead is a bigger community, you’ve got to figure there are more Twitter accounts tied to Moorhead than to Blooming Prairie,” he added, “but you can’t quantify that and there are so many people voting who are outside those two communities.”
Another consideration was that Millea felt a smaller community like Blooming Prairie might attract voters from other similarly-sized towns. In the end, the hard-to-predict matchup ended up almost being a tie. Looking at the percentage margin and the total 6,872 votes cast in the championship, Millea said the difference came down to roughly 55 votes.
Coming in second, the Blossoms will still be honored by the league this fall, as well as by one of the league’s sponsors — Pizza Barn in Princeton. According to Millea, the restaurant’s owner wanted to create two specialty pies in each finalist’s honor. For Moorhead, it will likely be potato-themed. For the Blossoms, Millea said it could likely be a take on a blooming onion — which is cut to resemble a flower and then deep-fried.
“We’re going to deliver pizzas to both schools — she’s thinking of doing a hundred pizzas for Moorhead and a hundred pizzas for Blooming Prairie,” Millea added. “We’ll work with the folks and plan a trip down there to have some kind of event or ceremony.”
As of now, Millea added that he’s not exactly sure when this will be but hopes to be able to visit some time this fall once classes are back in session and it’s safer to have a larger celebration. Similarly, he said he’s not quite sure if the league will do another Nickname Challenge, or when that would take place.
“You don’t do this every year because the nicknames don’t change. Maybe you do it five years from now…. If you do it every year, that takes the luster off of it,” he added. “It would be like voting at the Oscars every year, but with the same movies on the ballot.”