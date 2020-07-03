Weather Alert

ANOKA-BENTON-CARVER-DAKOTA-GOODHUE-HENNEPIN-RAMSEY-RICE-SCOTT- SHERBURNE-STEARNS-STEELE-WASHINGTON-WRIGHT-INCLUDING THE TRIBAL NATION OF PRAIRIE ISLAND INCLUDING THE CITIES OF APPLE VALLEY, BLAINE, BLOOMINGTON, BROOKLYN PARK, BUFFALO, BURNSVILLE, EAGAN, EDEN PRAIRIE, FARMINGTON, HASTINGS, MAPLE GROVE, MINNEAPOLIS, MINNETONKA, NORTHFIELD, PLYMOUTH, PRIOR LAKE, RAMSEY, ROGERS, ROSEMOUNT, ROSEVILLE, SHAKOPEE, ST. CLOUD, ST. LOUIS PARK, ST. PAUL, STILLWATER, WACONIA, WHITE BEAR LAKE, AND WOODBURY 1200 PM CDT FRI JUL 3 2020 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM FRIDAY THROUGH 8 PM FRIDAY... THE MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL AGENCY HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR OZONE POLLUTION FOR EAST-CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. THE MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL AGENCY (MPCA) HAS ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR THE EAST-CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA, EFFECTIVE FRIDAY, JULY 3 FROM 12 P.M. THROUGH 8 P.M. THE AFFECTED AREA INCLUDES THE TWIN CITIES METRO, ST. CLOUD, ROCHESTER, WINONA, AND THE TRIBAL NATION OF PRAIRIE ISLAND. AIR QUALITY IS EXPECTED TO WORSEN TODAY AND AIR QUALITY INDEX VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO REACH THE ORANGE OR UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS CATEGORY. SUNNY SKIES, HOT TEMPERATURES, AND LIGHT WINDS WILL COMBINE TO CAUSE AN INCREASE IN GROUND LEVEL OZONE. LIGHT WINDS OVER THE PAST TWO DAYS HAVE CAUSED THE POLLUTANTS NITROGEN DIOXIDE (NOX) AND VOLATILE ORGANIC COMPOUNDS (VOCS) TO ACCUMULATE OVER THE REGION. SUNNY SKIES AND HOT TEMPERATURES WILL CAUSE THESE POLLUTANTS TO REACT IN THE AIR AND FORM OZONE. HIGH PRESSURE OVER THE REGION HAS PRODUCED VERY LIGHT WINDS AND POOR DISPERSION, ALLOWING OZONE TO ACCUMULATE AND REACH UNHEALTHY LEVELS. AIR QUALITY INDEX (AQI) VALUES ARE EXPECTED TO CLIMB INTO THE LOW 100S ON FRIDAY, JULY 3RD IN THE ALERT AREA. THIS IS CONSIDERED UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. OZONE CONCENTRATIONS WILL BE THE LOWEST IN THE MORNING HOURS FRIDAY, AND WILL GRADUALLY RISE MIDDAY THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. AIR QUALITY WILL IMPROVE FRIDAY NIGHT AS THE SUN SETS AND TEMPERATURES DROP. AN AIR QUALITY ALERT IS ISSUED WHEN THE AQI IS EXPECTED TO REACH OR EXCEED 101, A LEVEL CONSIDERED UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. SENSITIVE GROUPS, SUCH AS PEOPLE WITH LUNG DISEASE (INCLUDING ASTHMA), HEART DISEASE, CHILDREN AND OLDER ADULTS, AND PEOPLE WHO ARE ACTIVE OUTDOORS SHOULD LIMIT PROLONGED EXERTION. FOR INFORMATION ON CURRENT AIR QUALITY CONDITIONS IN YOUR AREA AND TO SIGN-UP FOR DAILY AIR QUALITY FORECASTS AND ALERT NOTIFICATIONS BY EMAIL, TEXT MESSAGE, PHONE, OR THE MINNESOTA AIR MOBILE APP, VISIT HTTPS://WWW.PCA.STATE.MN.US/AIR/CURRENT-AIR-QUALITY.