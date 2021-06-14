The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association honored Waseca police officer Arik Matson on Saturday.
The MPPOA named Matson as the 2020 Officer of the Year at its annual convention Saturday in Alexandria, which celebrated both the 2020 and 2021 honorees due to the pandemic last year.
Matson was shot in the head and critically wounded in January 2020 while responding to a report of a suspicious person.
"Officers run towards dangerous situations every day and Arik's demonstrating courage and bravery not only as an officer, but in his recovery. We are all Matson Strong," MPPOA Executive Director Brian Peters said.
Nominations for MPPOA Officer of the Year are based on "heroics, outstanding service or distinguished community involvement in service" and the MPPOA Board of Directors selects the recipient, according to the organization.
Matson was also named Officer of the Year by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association in May.
State Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont, was named the MPPOA's 2021 Legislator of the Year. Rosen's district includes part of Waseca County.
"Public safety professionals put their lives and their hearts on the line to keep our communities safe all across the state," Rosen said. "They deserve our gratitude, and I was so proud to have been a part of the Legislature showing our thanks and appreciation."
Rosen supports every police officer in Minnesota and advocates for increased public safety, Peters said.
"She has steadfastly stood against attacks on police officer protections, pensions, benefits and more," he said. "When faced with proposals that make the police profession untenable or unreasonably dangerous, Sen. Rosen took a leading role to stop them."
St. Cloud police officer Ryan Priebe, who was shot in the hand during an incident on June 14, 2020, was named the MPPOA's 2021 Officer of the Year. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, was named the 2020 Legislator of the Year. The Anoka Police Department and K-9 Bravo, who responded to an incident that escalated into a carjacking where a suspect shot Bravo, received the 2021 Bravery and Courage Award.