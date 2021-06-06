Owatonna High School Principal Kory Kath welcomes the large crowd gathered on the OHS football field Sunday afternoon. The 2021 graduation ceremony was held outside, instead of in the gym this year. (Ashley Rezachek/southernminn.com)
A large crowd of friends and family gathered in the bleachers of the Owatonna High School football field Sunday afternoon for the 2021 commencement ceremony.
Principal Kory Kath welcomed the crowd that filled both sides of the bleachers and spilled out into the nearby path. Sunday’s ceremony gave graduating students one last chance to be together after a year and a half of hybrid and distance learning.
“As we discussed what you wanted for graduation,” Kath said to the graduates, “you made it clear that your goal was to come together. It didn't matter if it was three feet apart, you were gathering as a class one final time to share in this moment as one.”
Although students missed out on some opportunities this year, they always found ways to support each other and honor their time together, Kath said. Kath was joined on stage by Superintendent Jeff Elstad, Owatonna School Board members, school administration and faculty representatives. Activities Director Marc Achterkirch then introduced senior speakers Megan Copeland and Wilo Omot.
In her speech, senior Megan Copeland highlighted the relationships she and her classmates built with one another and their teachers. While some of these relationships were surface level, others were deeper and more meaningful. She encouraged students to consider how they have spent the last four years, adding that her classmates should look deeper when reflecting.
“I encourage everyone to always enjoy the present moment they are in, because there is beauty in everything. Even things that seem really ugly, sometimes you just have to dig deeper to find the true beauty.”
When the pandemic first started, the future did not look bright and students’ lives were turned upside down, she said. But a deeper dig into the situation can reveal some beauty and some positivity. The world slowed down and it was easier to find the joy in the simple things, she said.
She went on to encourage her fellow classmates to really get to know people on a deeper level and find the “awesome” in the present moment. She concluded by suggesting everyone should look beneath the surface as there is beauty in everything
Wilo Omot took the stage next for her senior speech. She praised her classmates for arriving at graduation amid a global crisis, noting that they were completely different people four years ago. The most recent years have brought about changes, but OHS students have been able to adapt to these changes very well, according to Omot.
“This year I not only saw individual growth, but I saw universal growth across our class,” Omot said, adding that the universal growth was not influenced by her classmates, but by adult mentors and parents.
She told the graduates to be proud of who they have become, as they have become stronger, smarter and better than before. She congratulated the class as they spent their final moments together before setting off onto a journey of their own.
Students were then individually invited up on stage to receive their diploma. The Owatonna High School class of 2021 had 376 students who successfully met all of the requirements for graduation.