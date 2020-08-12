Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity is looking at Owatonna for its next house build with the goal of breaking ground in late fall. Progress has been a bit slower for the nonprofit while dealing with the setbacks COVID-19 has caused.
“All of this depends on money, donations, materials, can we have volunteers on the job site,” Ken Quattrin said. “The whole virus has really slowed a lot of things down, but we are doing the best that we can in the current climate with all of these challenges, and we are still determined to build that home in Owatonna.” Quattrin is responsible for the organization's marketing and communications. He reaches out to potential donors and volunteers, works with media and partners with local businesses.
One of the biggest challenges the organization is facing right now is financial. Quattrin hopes someone, an organization, or a business will come forward to help sponsor a home. Volunteers are the least needed opportunity at the moment, because Two Rivers Habitat is just starting the process of selecting a family.
Quattrin admits this process is slower than usually because of various obstacles from the pandemic.
To choose a family, applications are submitted to the organization's family coordinator. The coordinator then goes through them and determines who has a story and whittles the choices down to four or five families. From there, the choices are shared with the executive director and the board, according to Quattrin.
“It's a collective, agreed upon decision,” he said.
Once they pick out a family, they begin the design process by having a company develop blueprints. The blueprints are then presented to the city for approval. Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity currently has two properties in Owatonna that its considering -- one on Vine Street and Birch Avenue and another on Linn Avenue. After determining how big the house needs to be to fit the family size, they will decide which location would be the best fit for the build. They will not be able to make that decision until they have chosen a family.
Quattrin says the project usually takes a year or a year and a half to complete, but that timeline depends on a variety of variables, including weather, partnerships with other organizations and finances.
“With COVID, donations have been a challenge, things have just slowed a bit, but again we are very determined to get this done,” he said. The nonprofit really needs people to donate funds right now.
One common misconception about Habitat for Humanity is the program gives away houses for free.
“We don't do that. It's not a hand out it's a hand up,” Quattrin said. “People do get mortgages but they are affordable, they have to put a minimum of 200 hours of sweat equity into their home, then they get a mortgage from us and they get the keys.”
For many, the final home dedication is the best way to end the long project process. The new homeowner knows every piece of the house because they helped build it.
“I love seeing the community come and rally together behind the family when they are building the home, because this gives the family opportunity to meet new people and to spread out and put roots into the ground and learn more about the people, learn more about the community,” Quattrin said.
Habitat provides housing repair services
Beyond just building homes, Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity has a critical home repair program intended to help lower income families. They will fix leaking roofs, bad electrical work and remove mold among other repairs. From 2018 to 2020, Two Rivers Habitat completed over 30 critical home repair projects, according to its website. The repairs are seen as an investment in the community and help keep homes affordable.
Last fall an elderly couple was having access issues from their home to their garage, so Two Rivers Habitat volunteers built them a ramp. Another Owatonna family struggled with a leaking window and mold.
“We went in there, we took the window out, we replaced it with a brand new more energy efficient window and then we resealed it and fixed those moldy areas around the siding,” Quattrin said.
The group is also doing some work on a veteran’s home in Medford. Her roof was leaking, but they also decided to help her with some electrical issues, according to Quittran.
Anyone interested in the home repair service can visit tworivershabitat.org/repairs to request repairs or contact Cora Jensen at 507-252-0849, cjensen@tworivershabitat.org.