For some new drivers, the long line for driver license services will no longer be a pain at least for now.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently announced an option for Minnesotans to take the knowledge test for their Class D learner’s permit online.
The test can now be taken online at home with proctoring from a parent, guardian or other adult who is 21 or older, no appointment necessary. Additionally, the test will be available at select testing locations, including Driver and Vehicle Services-certified deputy registrars, high school driver education programs and community organizations.
“There’s only certain stations in the state that are open and you have to have an appointment to come in, which I think is part of the push to allow drivers ed programs to give the test after they’ve gone through the classes, instead of trying to get their appointment set up at those other sites,” said Tim Larson, who is one of two driver’s education instructors at Medford schools.
The decision to expand services was made to help alleviate the long lines at DVS exam stations as well as the long wait times for appointments due to the pandemic, according to the DPS’ announcement.
“So that really backlogs a lot of kids, not only kids, but ... older individuals who can do the driving test and get a reduction on their insurance, even they are forced to get an appointment at one of these places, and a lot of them are anywhere from six to eight weeks out before you can get the soonest appointment,” Larson said.
The pandemic hasn’t just created longer lines for prospective drivers, it’s also changed the way the driver’s education class is taught. Larson’s next driver’s education session will begin in a few weeks. The course will use the school’s auditorium as a classroom, students will be socially distanced and the teachers will teach from the stage.
“We hope to have everybody on their school devices so that they can pull up the manual online, as little paper handouts as we can do is what we try to do, and then in class we also have every week a chapter test that they do online,” Larson said.
The course is open for anyone 15 years of age or older, Larson says. Typically three driver’s education sessions are held throughout the year.
“We were supposed to have a class that was in April, May. We’re not big enough to have a class every month like say Owatonna and Faribault,” Larson said.
A session was held this past summer to accommodate the COVID-19 restrictions. The three-hour-long classes were held from the last week of July through the first week in August with 27 students. Students are required to complete 30 hours of documented classroom hours before they can take the test.
DVS Director Emma Corrie told Minnesota Public Radio that her agency had considered offering the exams online, but wasn’t planning to do so until the pandemic hit.
“With the need for social distance, the fact that many of our customers are struggling with coming into our locations, and putting health and safety as a priority for our customers and our staff, it was a no-brainer that we needed to go here,” she said.
The agency tested the online exam last month with about 120 students and is ready to roll it out to the public, Corrie said. The exam will be limited to 30 minutes and will include randomized questions and security features to make cheating difficult, she said.
Larson said the online knowledge test will be a good option for students instead of driving to Fairmont or Mankato to take the test.
“I think it’ll open up a lot of areas that are being stockpiled, I mean you go to some of these driver’s stations and there is 10 to 15 people standing outside waiting to get their licenses or plates and stuff,” Larson said.
Request to take the drivers test online by going to drive.mn.gov, then click on the “Take a Class D Knowledge Test” link located on the sidebar. The online option is only for the class D knowledge test for learner’s permits. Commercial and motorcycles licenses are not available online. The road test will continue to be taken in person.