A Blooming Prairie man has been charged after he allegedly fled deputies in a motor vehicle during a November incident.
Travis Wayne Simineo, 41, was charged by summons Thursday in Steele County District Court with one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. The charges stem from an incident that occurred Nov. 8.
According to the criminal complaint, Steele County deputies were dispatched to assist Blooming Prairie police with an individual in a mental health crisis. The caller allegedly told law enforcement Simineo got into a physical altercation with them when they attempted to keep Simineo from leaving the residence.
Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description of the one Simineo left in driving north on 54th Avenue, where it allegedly made an abrupt U-turn from the east shoulder to the west and turned east on 138th Street SE. Deputies activated their emergency lights and sirens to stop the vehicle and continued following Simineo to 64th Avenue at roughly 70 mph. Law enforcement decided to stop pursuing the vehicle near County Road 45 and 98th Street, according to court records.
Owatonna police later arrested Simineo without incident in a business parking lot.
Simineo's first court appearance is scheduled for May 19.